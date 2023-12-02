Disney+ Hotstar's December 2023 Lineup: As we bid adieu to November, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up to cap off the year with an electrifying lineup of movies and shows for December 2023. For fans of horror and thriller genres, this month promises an array of spine-chilling experiences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From legendary adventurers to supernatural mysteries, let's delve into the exciting releases awaiting us on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (December 01)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Kicking off the month with a pulse-pounding adventure, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" directed by James Mangold promises an impossible race against time. Join the iconic archaeologist, Indiana Jones, as he embarks on a quest to recover a mythical artifact with the power to reshape history. Battling against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi turned NASA operative, the film is set to deliver a gripping narrative filled with action and intrigue.

2. Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House (December 01)

Genre: Documentary, Horror

Enter the twisted world of Russ McKamey, a Navy man turned horror maestro, in "Monster Inside." This documentary unfolds the spine-chilling narrative of those who willingly step into the extreme haunted McKamey Manor, where escape is only possible with a signal from Russ himself. A thrilling exploration of fear and adrenaline awaits, offering a unique blend of horror and reality.

3. The Shepherd (December 01)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

In this suspenseful tale, "The Shepherd" follows a young pilot whose routine flight takes a sudden turn for the worse when a mysterious stranger intervenes, saving the day. With the power outage and radio failure, the pilot's luck seems to be running out until an unexpected twist unfolds. This gripping drama promises unexpected turns, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

4. Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford (December 01)

Genre: Documentary, Biographical

For cinephiles and fans alike, "Timeless Heroes" is a captivating documentary that delves into the life and career of the legendary Harrison Ford. From his humble beginnings to his iconic role in the "Indiana Jones" film series, the documentary explores the profound influence and motivation Ford drew from these timeless adventures.

5. Vadhuvu (December 08)

Genre: Thriller, Drama

"Vadhuvu," the latest adaptation of the popular Bengali series Indu, unfolds a mysterious tale in Telugu and other South Indian languages. After marriage, a woman finds herself entangled in a web of unusual occurrences and suspicious behavior from her in-laws and spouse. The plot thickens as a supernatural entity taunts her, creating a thrilling blend of suspense and drama.

6. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (December 20)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Family

Closing out the year on a high note, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" introduces us to a 12-year-old demigod, Percy Jackson, accused by Zeus of stealing his master lightning bolt. With divine abilities and the help of his friend, Percy embarks on an epic quest to restore order to Olympus. This family-friendly adventure promises a delightful mix of action and fantasy, perfect for audiences of all ages.