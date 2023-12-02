Upcoming Malayalam Movies on OTT [December 2023]: Dhoomam, Udal, KAATHAL The Core, and more

Dhoomam

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.7

In "Dhoomam," Avinash, played by the stellar Fahadh Faasil, faces a moral dilemma as he grapples with promoting a product that jeopardizes well-being. The narrative unfolds as Avinash makes a courageous decision that sets the stage for a gripping story.

Udal

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: TBA

IMDb Rating: 6.9

"Udal" follows Shiny, portrayed by Durga Krishna, as she navigates the challenges of being a wife and mother in her father-in-law's house. When circumstances demand her to take on additional responsibilities, Shiny's journey promises both heartwarming and thought-provoking moments.

Kaathal – The Core

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

IMDb Rating: TBA

Mammootty and Jyotika join forces in "Kaathal – The Core," portraying a married couple in a narrative shrouded in mystery. With this powerhouse duo, audiences can anticipate an enthralling cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.

Madhura Manohara Moham

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: TBA

IMDb Rating: 7.4

"Madhura Manohara Moham" delves into the transformation of families as a hidden truth comes to light. The movie bravely questions societal norms and explores the intricate dynamics of a community, featuring standout performances from Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju.

Madanolsavam

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: TBA

IMDb Rating: 7.2

This inspiring tale revolves around a man defying the odds and shaping his destiny. "Madanolsavam" showcases the indomitable spirit of the lead hero, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, as he becomes a beacon of resilience and empowerment.

Sesham Mike-il Fathima

Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)

OTT Platform: TBA

IMDb Rating: TBA

In this intriguing narrative, Shaheen Siddique takes the lead, providing a fun and chilled-out story set against the backdrop of football in Malappuram. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in this tale, where the game is more than just a sport