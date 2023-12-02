Upcoming Malayalam Movies on OTT [December 2023]: Dhoomam, Udal, KAATHAL The Core, and more

Upcoming Malayalam Movies on OTT: As we gear up for the festive season, December promises to be a blockbuster month for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, with an exciting lineup of movies set to hit OTT platforms. The Malayalam film industry has been a consistent source of gripping narratives, and the advent of OTT platforms has only amplified their reach.
In this article, we're diving into the realm of upcoming Malayalam releases that are set to dazzle audiences in December 2023. From the intense drama of "Dhoomam" to the family-centric narrative of "Udal" and the eagerly awaited collaboration between Mammootty and Jyotika in "Kaathal – The Core," the offerings are diverse and promising.
Let's take a closer look at the cinematic treats awaiting us:
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.7
In "Dhoomam," Avinash, played by the stellar Fahadh Faasil, faces a moral dilemma as he grapples with promoting a product that jeopardizes well-being. The narrative unfolds as Avinash makes a courageous decision that sets the stage for a gripping story.
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: TBA
IMDb Rating: 6.9
"Udal" follows Shiny, portrayed by Durga Krishna, as she navigates the challenges of being a wife and mother in her father-in-law's house. When circumstances demand her to take on additional responsibilities, Shiny's journey promises both heartwarming and thought-provoking moments.
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
IMDb Rating: TBA
Mammootty and Jyotika join forces in "Kaathal – The Core," portraying a married couple in a narrative shrouded in mystery. With this powerhouse duo, audiences can anticipate an enthralling cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: TBA
IMDb Rating: 7.4
"Madhura Manohara Moham" delves into the transformation of families as a hidden truth comes to light. The movie bravely questions societal norms and explores the intricate dynamics of a community, featuring standout performances from Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju.
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: TBA
IMDb Rating: 7.2
This inspiring tale revolves around a man defying the odds and shaping his destiny. "Madanolsavam" showcases the indomitable spirit of the lead hero, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, as he becomes a beacon of resilience and empowerment.
Release Date: TBA (Tentatively December)
OTT Platform: TBA
IMDb Rating: TBA
In this intriguing narrative, Shaheen Siddique takes the lead, providing a fun and chilled-out story set against the backdrop of football in Malappuram. Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in this tale, where the game is more than just a sport