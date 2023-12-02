Upcoming Movies and Web Series in December 2023: December to Remember

Upcoming Movies and Web Series in December: As the festive season wraps its magic around us, December 2023 brings a treasure trove of entertainment to your screens. Picture this – cozy gatherings with loved ones, festive cheer in the air, and a lineup of blockbuster movies and binge-worthy web series to elevate the holiday spirit. Let's dive into the cinematic delights that will be gracing our screens this festive season.

1. The Archies: Unleashing Nostalgia on Netflix (December 7)

Get ready for a trip down memory lane with Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film, The Archies. Streaming on Netflix from December 7, this Indian adaptation of the beloved classic promises to transport you to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale in the '60s India. Brace yourself for a coming-of-age musical, featuring star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Agastya Nanda alongside a stellar cast.

2. Chamak: SonyLIV's Musical Thriller (December 7)

Embark on a thrilling musical journey with 'Chamak' on SonyLIV, premiering on December 7. This series follows the story of a young rapper, Kaala, who ventures into the Punjabi music industry to avenge the death of a legendary singer. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride through politics, business feuds, and family secrets, featuring an ensemble cast that promises to keep you hooked.

3. Kadak Singh: Pankaj Tripathi Unleashes Thrills on ZEE5 (December 8)

Pankaj Tripathi takes center stage in 'Kadak Singh,' streaming on ZEE5 from December 8. Dive into this engaging thriller that follows AK Shrivastav's quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime while battling retrograde amnesia. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this promises to be a gripping narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. The Crown Season 6 Part 2: A Royal Affair on Netflix (December 14)

Royalty takes center stage with the much-anticipated second part of 'The Crown Season 6,' streaming on Netflix from December 14. As Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her life and legacy, the stage is set for successors Charles and William. Brace yourself for a regal experience featuring an impressive cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Luther Ford, Jonathan Pryce, and more.

5. The Freelancer The Conclusion: Mohit Raina's Thrilling Finale (December 15)

Prepare for a nail-biting conclusion in 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion,' streaming on Disney+Hotstar from December 15. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, Mohit Raina's Avinash Kamath is back on a rescue mission. Join the suspense as the series, based on 'A Ticket To Syria' by Shirish Thorat, unfolds its thrilling climax.

6. Rebel Moon Part 1: Zack Snyder's Galactic Epic (December 15)

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' lands on Netflix on December 15, unfolding an epic tale of a peaceful agrarian colony threatened by dark forces. Sofia Boutella leads a star-studded cast, including Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, and more, in a battle for survival at the edge of the galaxy.

7. Maestro: Bradley Cooper's Fearless Love Story (December 20)

Bradley Cooper takes the director's chair for the second time with 'Maestro,' streaming on Netflix from December 20. This fearless love story, based on the life of Leonard Bernstein, promises a captivating narrative set against the backdrop of Cooper's direction prowess.

8. What If…?: Marvel's Animated Extravaganza (December 22)

Marvel fans, rejoice! 'What If…?' hits Disney+Hotstar on December 22, reimagining characters and events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brace yourself for a mind-bending journey through alternate realities, featuring an incredible voice cast reprising their iconic roles.

9. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Navigating the Digital Age (December 26)

Wrap up the year with 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Netflix from December 26. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this 'coming-of-digital-age' story follows three friends in their mid-20s navigating the challenges of life in the world of social media. With Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav leading the cast, expect a relatable and refreshing take on the digital era.