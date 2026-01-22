Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Draupathi 2 Movie 2026: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer and Complete Details

Draupathi 2 is an upcoming Tamil historical period drama directed by Mohan G and starring Richard Rishi in the lead role.. Set in 14th-century South India, the film explores political conflict and power struggles

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
Draupathi 2

Draupathi 2

Draupathi 2 is an upcoming Tamil historical drama directed by Mohan G, known for his previous film Draupathi. Positioned as a period epic, the film moves away from contemporary themes and explores power struggles and political conflicts in 14th-century South India. Featuring Richard Rishi in the lead role, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release this week.

Advertisment

Below is everything you need to know about Draupathi 2 before it hits cinemas.

Draupathi 2 Theatrical Release Date

Draupathi 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026. The film will arrive alongside another Tamil release, Hot Spot 2, making it a competitive weekend at the box office.

Draupathi 2 Trailer Overview

The official trailer of Draupathi 2 is currently streaming on YouTube. It establishes the film as a large-scale historical period drama set against invasions and royal conflicts in southern India.

The trailer highlights:

  • The rule of regional kings in South India

  • Invasions by northern empires

  • Resistance led by local rulers with the help of a courageous hero

  • Themes of land, sovereignty, and sacrifice

Visually, the trailer focuses on battlefield sequences, political confrontations, and royal strategies.

Draupathi 2 Story and Plot Details

Set in the14th century, Draupathi 2 unfolds during a turbulent period when southern India was caught between the Madurai Sultanate and the Delhi Sultanate under the Tughlaq dynasty.

At the centre of the story is Hoysala Emperor Vallalar III, who attempts to safeguard his people using diplomatic strategies and military strength. The film explores:

  • Political ambition and royal authority

  • Conflicts between empires

  • The impact of war and power struggles on common citizens

The narrative blends historical elements with fictional dramatisation to present a story of resistance, leadership, and survival.

Draupathi 2 Cast and Characters

The film features an ensemble cast drawn from Tamil and Hindi cinema:

  • Richard Rishi

  • Rakshana Induchoodan

  • Natty Natraj

  • Vela Ramamoorthy

  • Chirag Jani

  • Dinesh Lamba

  • Ganesh Gourang

  • Y. G. Mahendran

  • Barani

  • Deviyani Sharma

  • Divi

  • Saravanan Subbiah

  • Jayavel, among others

Each character plays a role in portraying the political, military, and social dynamics of the era.

Draupathi 2 Technical Crew

  • Director: Mohan G

  • Music Director: Ghibran

  • Cinematography: Philip R. Sundar

  • Editor: Devaraj

The technical team aims to recreate the period through authentic visuals, detailed production design, and a powerful background score.

Draupathi 2 marks Mohan G’s shift into historical storytelling, expanding his filmmaking canvas with a period drama rooted in South Indian history. With a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, the film targets audiences interested in historical narratives, political conflicts, and epic dramas.

Whether it resonates with viewers will depend on its storytelling, historical presentation, and performances once it reaches the big screen.

Also Read:

Retta Thala OTT Release Date and Platform: When and Where to Watch Arun Vijay’s Action Thriller Online

New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week (December 29–January 4): Movies & Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, More

Draupathi 2