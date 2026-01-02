New Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week (December 29–January 4): Movies & Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, More

The final days of December and the opening week of January bring an exciting lineup of South Indian OTT releases across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Sun NXT, JioHotstar, ZEE5, ETV Win and Saina Play. From atmospheric mystery thrillers and emotional romantic dramas to sports-based redemption stories and psychological narratives, this week’s releases offer something for every regional cinema fan.

Whether you are wrapping up the year with a binge session or starting 2026 with fresh content, here is a complete guide to the latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT releases streaming between December 29 and January 4.

Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week (Dec 29–Jan 4)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Eko Netflix December 31, 2025 Mystery / Thriller Mowgli ETV Win January 1, 2026 Romantic Action Ithiri Neram Sun NXT December 31, 2025 Romantic Drama Love Beyond Wicket JioHotstar January 1, 2026 Sports Drama Asmi ETV Win Streaming Now Psychological Drama Innocent Saina Play Streaming Now Comedy Mask ZEE5 January 9, 2026 Action / Thriller

New Streaming on Netflix

Eko

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Genre: Mystery / Thriller

Eko is a slow-burn Malayalam mystery thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Set in the remote hills of Kattukunnu, the film revolves around an elderly woman and her caretaker whose isolated life begins to unravel as buried secrets resurface. Starring Sandeep Pradeep and Biana Momin, the film delivers an eerie atmosphere and psychological tension ideal for fans of grounded thrillers.

New Streaming on ETV Win

Mowgli

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Romantic Action

Mowgli follows Murali, an orphan raised in a forest village who dreams of becoming a police officer. His life takes a dramatic turn when he falls in love with Jasmine, a mute dancer. What begins as a tender romance soon transforms into a fight for survival as Murali must protect her from a dangerous threat, blending emotion with action-driven storytelling.

Asmi

Release Date: Streaming Now

Genre: Psychological Drama

As part of ETV Win’s Katha Sudha anthology, Asmi is a compact yet intense psychological drama that explores fractured identity, suppressed trauma and emotional conflict. The short-format narrative relies heavily on introspection, creating a tense and unsettling viewing experience.

New Streaming on Sun NXT

Ithiri Neram

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Ithiri Neram is a Malayalam romantic drama starring Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab. The film traces the emotional journey of two former college lovers who reconnect years after going their separate ways. With themes of regret, nostalgia and unresolved emotions, the story asks whether love deserves a second chance after time has changed everything.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Love Beyond Wicket

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Genre: Sports Drama

Love Beyond Wicket tells the story of Rangan, a former cricketer struggling with the disappointment of an unfinished career. When he begins coaching a struggling academy team, he finds redemption through mentoring young talent. The film blends sports drama with personal healing, focusing on second chances and renewed purpose.

New Streaming on Saina Play

Innocent





Release Date: Streaming Now

Genre: Comedy

For viewers looking for a lighter watch, Innocent is a Malayalam comedy featuring Anarkali Marikar and Althaf Salim. The film delivers humour-driven storytelling with heartwarming moments, making it a refreshing option amid heavier dramatic releases.

Upcoming Release on ZEE5

Mask

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Genre: Action / Thriller

Mask is a Tamil action thriller starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah. Packed with suspense, high-energy action sequences and a fast-paced narrative, the film promises an edge-of-the-seat experience when it premieres later this month on ZEE5.

Editor’s Picks – South Indian OTT Highlights of the Week

Eko (Netflix): A gripping atmospheric mystery with strong performances

Ithiri Neram (Sun NXT): A mature take on love, loss and second chances

Love Beyond Wicket (JioHotstar): An inspiring sports drama about redemption

Asmi (ETV Win): A sharp psychological short for serious drama lovers

The December 29 to January 4 OTT slate delivers a diverse mix of genres across South Indian cinema, ensuring something fresh for every kind of viewer. From introspective dramas and romantic narratives to thrillers and sports-based storytelling, regional OTT platforms are kicking off 2026 with strong, content-driven releases.

