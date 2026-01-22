Retta Thala OTT Release Date and Platform: When and Where to Watch Arun Vijay’s Action Thriller Online

After a successful theatrical run, Retta Thala, starring Arun Vijay in a gripping dual role, has made its much-anticipated digital debut. The Tamil action thriller, known for its intense performances and stylish action sequences, is now available for streaming, allowing audiences to experience the high-stakes drama from home.
Here is everything you need to know about the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot, and reception of Retta Thala.
Retta Thala OTT Release Date Confirmed
Contrary to earlier speculation that the film would arrive on OTT by the end of January, the makers decided to advance the digital release.
OTT Release Date: January 21, 2026
Streaming Platform:Amazon Prime Video
The film began streaming worldwide on the platform starting January 21, 2026.
Where to Watch Retta Thala Online
Retta Thala is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers with an active Prime subscription can stream the film in Tamil, with subtitle options available for wider audiences.
Retta Thala Plot Overview
The story centres on Kaali, a street-smart and ambitious young man from Pondicherry, portrayed by Arun Vijay. Living in poverty, Kaali dreams of wealth, power, and respect. His girlfriend Antre (played by Siddhi Idnani) strongly believes that money is the ultimate driving force in life and constantly pushes Kaali to aim higher.
Kaali’s life takes a dramatic turn when he unexpectedly comes face-to-face with his identical twin, Malpe Upendra, a rich and influential man. Seeing this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Kaali begins contemplating replacing his doppelganger to escape his harsh reality.
What follows is a tense narrative filled with deception, violence, and emotional conflict, as the film explores greed, identity, sacrifice, and the cost of ambition.
Retta Thala Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by Arun Vijay in dual roles.
Main Cast:
Arun Vijay as Kaali and Malpe Upendra
Siddhi Idnani as Antre
Tanya Ravichandran
Yogi Babu
John Vijay
Hareesh Peradi
Balaji Murugadoss
Each supporting character adds depth to the film’s intense narrative and conflict-driven storyline.
Retta Thala Crew Details
Director & Writer: Kris Thirukumaran
Music & Background Score: Sam CS
Cinematography: Tijo Tomy
Editor: Antony
Sam CS’s pulsating background score plays a crucial role in elevating the film’s action sequences and emotional moments.
Retta Thala IMDb Rating and Audience Response
Retta Thala has received a positive response from viewers, particularly for Arun Vijay’s performance and the film’s engaging premise.
IMDb Rating: 6.9 / 10
Audiences have praised the dual-role portrayal, action choreography, and gripping character dynamics.
Arun Vijay’s Recent Work Before Retta Thala
Before Retta Thala, Arun Vijay appeared as the main antagonist in Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. Directed by Dhanush, the film featured Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, and Shalini Pandey, and focused on themes of family, roots, and legacy.
With its compelling dual-role narrative, sharp action sequences, and strong performances, Retta Thala stands out as a solid addition to the Tamil action-thriller genre. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film is a must-watch for fans of intense dramas and character-driven thrillers.
If you missed the theatrical release, Retta Thala offers an engaging OTT experience worth checking out.
