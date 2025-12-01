Dry Days in December 2025: Complete List of No-Alcohol Days Across India

December 2025 will witness several dry days across India, with both national and state-specific liquor restrictions coming into effect. While Christmas on December 25 remains the only mandatory nationwide dry day, multiple regions including Maharashtra, Sikkim, Kerala and Delhi, will enforce additional bans due to elections, cultural observances and significant commemorative events.

Understanding this month’s alcohol-prohibition dates is crucial for travellers, hospitality businesses and consumers making plans during the festive season.

Nationwide Dry Day in December 2025

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Day is a compulsory dry day across India. All liquor shops, bars, pubs, restaurants and licensed vendors remain closed on December 25. Enforcement is strict in high-tourism cities and applies uniformly across all states. Consumers planning events, gatherings, or holiday travel should account for full-day closures.

State-Wise Dry Days in December 2025

1. Maharashtra Dry Days in December 2025

December 6 – Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Maharashtra will observe a dry day on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Large gatherings occur at Chaitya Bhoomi and other memorial locations, and alcohol restrictions are imposed statewide. All retail outlets, bars, hotels and restaurants must suspend liquor sales.

December 25 – Christmas

This is a nationwide dry day and applies across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and other districts.

2. Sikkim Dry Day in December 2025

December 4 – Amavasya (New Moon Day)

Sikkim will enforce a dry day on December 4 for Amavasya. Several northeastern states implement alcohol bans on lunar observances, and Sikkim follows a similar calendar. Liquor shops and licensed vendors remain closed for the full duration of the day.

3. Delhi Dry Days Linked to MCD By-Elections

Delhi will see multiple dry days overlapping late November and early December due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls.

November 28 to December 3

Liquor shops in 12 wards will remain closed for six consecutive days under the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. These restrictions aim to maintain order and ensure peaceful polling. The ban applies to retail liquor stores and on-premise service within affected wards.

4. Kerala Dry Days for Local Body Elections

Kerala will witness the maximum number of dry days this month due to staggered local body elections across districts.

December 7–9

Dry days in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

December 9–11

Dry days in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

December 13

Statewide dry day for counting of votes.

Restrictions will also apply in case of re-polls to ensure a fair electoral environment.

Why Dry Days Are Enforced

Dry days typically coincide with:

• National festivals

• Birth and death anniversaries of notable leaders

• Election polling and counting

• Cultural or religious observances

These closures aim to maintain law and order, promote solemnity during significant events, and support peaceful conduct during elections. For travellers and event planners, advance awareness helps avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Complete List of Dry Days in December 2025

Nationwide

• December 25 – Christmas

Maharashtra

• December 6 – Mahaparinirvan Diwas

• December 25 – Christmas (national)

Sikkim

• December 4 – Amavasya

Delhi

• November 28 – December 3 – Dry days for MCD by-elections (selected wards)

Kerala

• December 7–9 – Polling (first phase districts)

• December 9–11 – Polling (second phase districts)

• December 13 – Vote counting (statewide)

December 2025 brings a mix of national and state-specific dry days driven by festive observances, cultural significance and election-related protocols. While Christmas on December 25 remains the only nationwide prohibition, states such as Maharashtra, Sikkim, Kerala and Delhi enforce additional restrictions throughout the month. Staying informed about these scheduled bans helps travellers, residents and hospitality businesses plan their activities without interruption. Checking local excise notifications and preparing in advance ensures smooth and compliant celebrations during the holiday season.

Also Read:

October 2025 Dry Days: Alcohol Sale Ban on Gandhi Jayanti, No Restrictions on Diwali

Dry Days in September 2025: Complete Guide for India

Dry Days in August 2025: Key Dates and What You Should Know