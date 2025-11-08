Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s Romantic Comedy Online

After a successful theatrical run, Tamil filmmaker-turned-actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest romantic comedy, Dude, is gearing up for its digital premiere. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film was released in theatres during Diwali 2025 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, earning over ₹100 crore worldwide despite mixed critical reviews.
Dude OTT Release Date and Platform
According to reports from 123Telugu, Dude will begin streaming on Netflix. The platform has reportedly secured the film’s digital rights for ₹25 crore.
The OTT release date of Dude is expected to be November 14, 2025. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, while a Hindi-dubbed version is likely to follow after an eight-week gap, mirroring the release strategy used for Kantara Chapter 1.
Although Netflix has not yet made an official announcement, social media buzz and multiple industry sources suggest that the streaming debut is imminent.
Cast and Crew: A Star-Studded Line-Up
Written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude marks his directorial debut and serves as Mythri Movie Makers’ second Tamil production.
The film features a talented ensemble:
Pradeep Ranganathan as Dude Agan
Mamitha Baiju as the female lead
R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty in pivotal supporting roles
Plot: A Refreshing Take on Modern Relationships
Dude is a light-hearted romantic comedy that captures the chaos of love, friendship, and personal growth. The story follows Dude Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan), a carefree young man whose life spirals into confusion when he finds himself in a love triangle.
The film’s narrative mixes humour, emotion, and introspection, portraying the ups and downs of modern relationships through Ranganathan’s signature comedic lens.
Box Office Performance
Dude opened to strong box office numbers, recording a ₹9.75 crore net opening in India — with ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil version and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu version. The film’s worldwide opening stood at ₹22 crore (US$2.6 million), marking the biggest opening of Pradeep Ranganathan’s career.
Even weeks after its release, Dude continues to attract audiences to theatres, further solidifying its commercial success.
Satellite and Streaming Rights
While Netflix holds the digital streaming rights, Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai have reportedly acquired the satellite television rights for Dude. This ensures that the film will eventually reach a wider audience across multiple platforms.
With its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s signature charm, Dude is one of the most anticipated Tamil films to arrive on OTT this month. Fans can soon relive the fun and chaos of Dude from the comfort of their homes when it premieres on Netflix on November 14, 2025.
