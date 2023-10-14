Upcoming Amazon Prime Video releases in October 2023

Upcoming Amazon Prime Video releases: From spine-tingling supernatural thrillers to laugh-out-loud comedies, Prime Video is pulling out all the stops to keep you on the edge of your seat and rolling with laughter throughout October 2023. No weekend plans? No problem! Prime Video has got your back with an electrifying lineup spanning various genres. Just grab your favorite snacks, stay hydrated, and get ready to elevate your long weekends with these exciting new releases.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Get ready for the highly-anticipated return of "Mumbai Diaries"! Season 2 begins streaming on Prime Video on October 6. This season continues the heart-pounding saga of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. After the gripping events of Season 1, the dedicated staff at Bombay General Hospital must now confront new challenges brought on by torrential rain and the chaos that ensues. The ensemble cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, and more, returns alongside fresh faces like Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra. "Mumbai Diaries Season 2" is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Totally Killer

Prepare for a hair-raising Halloween with "Totally Killer"! Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens by the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer,' the maniac returns for a fourth victim on Halloween night. 17-year-old Jamie, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, finds herself face to face with the masked madman after ignoring her overprotective mother's warning. But a twist of fate sends her back in time to 1987, the year of the original killings. Jamie must navigate the unfamiliar '80s culture and join forces with her teenage mother, played by Olivia Holt, to stop the killer before she's trapped in the past forever. This horror-comedy starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6 in both English and Hindi.

The Burial

Join the charismatic attorney, Willie E. Gary, played by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, as he teams up with funeral homeowner Jeremiah O'Keefe, portrayed by Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones, to save a family business gone awry. What begins as a handshake deal spirals into a comedic and inspirational journey, unveiling corporate corruption and racial injustice. Catch "The Burial" in English and Hindi starting October 13.

Upload Season 3

"Upload" is back with more sci-fi hilarity! In this series set in a technologically advanced future, where holographic phones, self-driving cars, AI assistants, and 3D food printers are the norm, you'll be in for a tech-tastic treat. Watch it in English and Hindi starting October 20.

The Other Zoey

Zoey Miller, a brilliant computer nerd with no interest in romance, suddenly finds her world turned upside down when the school's soccer star, Zack, suffers amnesia and mistakes her for his girlfriend. Witness the hilarious mix-ups and unlikely connections in this English and Hindi comedy starting October 20.

Awareness

Ian, a rebellious teenager with the power to manipulate minds through visual illusions, runs petty scams to survive. But when one of his cons goes awry, his abilities spiral out of control, making him the target of two rival organizations. Dive into the thrilling world of "Awareness" in English or Hindi starting October 11.

Zainab Johnson Special

Get ready to laugh out loud with comedian and actress Zainab Johnson's first Amazon Original comedy special, "Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off." Known for her relatable stories, sharp wit, and thought-provoking social commentary, Zainab explores her identity as a black female Muslim growing up in Harlem, New York City. Don't miss it, available in India from October 24.

One Shot: Overtime Elite

Enter the high-stakes world of "One Shot: Overtime Elite," a character-driven docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league. Follow the next generation of basketball stars as they navigate challenges on and off the court. This series premieres on October 9, and it's sure to inspire a new generation of basketball players and fans alike.

In My Mother's Skin

Prepare for a spine-chilling horror fairy tale set in the Philippines towards the end of World War II. As Tala seeks protection from a mysterious fairy, she discovers a terrifying truth. Catch "In My Mother's Skin" on Amazon Prime Video starting October 12.

Everybody Loves Diamonds Season 1

Witness a thrilling heist in "Everybody Loves Diamonds," an eight-part Italian series inspired by the infamous 2003 'Antwerp Diamond Heist.' Join a team of small-time Italian thieves as they outsmart top-level security in a comedic twist. The show will be available in both English and Hindi starting October 13.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles

Discover the incredible journey of The Wiggles, a group of friends who revolutionized children's music. This inspiring story of self-belief and perseverance shows how they became the most successful children's act of all time. Watch it from October 23.

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Explore the heartwarming origins of Canada's beloved children's show, Mr. Dressup. With never-before-seen footage and interviews, this documentary reveals the legacy of kindness and creativity that Ernie Coombs left behind. Available from October 14.

The Greatest Show Never Made Season 1

Step into the fascinating world of reality TV with "The Greatest Show Never Made." Follow the journey of six young people who sought fame and fortune but were left searching for answers when their dream show didn't exist. The series releases on October 18.

Sayen: La Ruta Seca CL

Journey into the Chilean forests with Sayen, a young Mapuche woman seeking vengeance against mercenaries. Her quest to protect her people from a sinister corporation unfolds in this thrilling tale, available in English and Hindi from October 20.

Silver Dollar Road

Experience the powerful documentary "Silver Dollar Road," which tells the story of the Reels family's fight for justice and land ownership. Uncover the covert ways the legal system has been exploited to perpetuate racial inequality. It releases in India on October 20.

Dark Harvest

As Halloween approaches, get ready to confront the legendary monster known as October Boy in "Dark Harvest." Rising from the cornfields every Halloween with a butcher knife, he terrorizes a small Midwestern town. Will anyone be brave enough to stand against him? Find out starting October 13.