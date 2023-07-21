Entertainment

Exciting New Movies on OTT Platforms This Week: 'The Flash,' 'They Cloned Tyrone,' and More

Pratidin Bureau

New Movies on OTT Platforms: Prepare to be blown away as this week brings a sensational lineup of new movies hitting your favorite streaming platforms. From heart-pounding superhero adventures to thought-provoking documentaries, there's a diverse array of films waiting to capture your imagination. Let's dive into the cinematic treasures coming your way in this thrilling week of streaming entertainment!

Ambulance - Sunday, July 23 on Peacock 

Michael Bay delivers a high-octane chase film that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Starring the talented Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the chaotic Jake Gyllenhaal, the movie follows two men attempting a daring heist that goes awry, leaving them trapped in an ambulance with the entire police force hot on their trail. With heart-pounding action and a wild ride, Ambulance is a must-watch for action movie enthusiasts.

The Cow Who Sung a Song Into the Future - Tuesday, July 18 on VOD 

Step into the world of magical realism in Francisca Alegria's masterpiece. Cecilia (Leonor Varela) returns to her family farm after her father's heart attack, only to encounter the spirit of her late mother. The film weaves a unique and enchanting tale that captivates with every frame, making it one of the most extraordinary films of the year.

The Deepest Breath - Wednesday, July 19 on Netflix 

Venture into the depths of the ocean with The Deepest Breath, a captivating documentary that explores the world of free-diving. Witness the joy and peril experienced by those who risk their lives to explore the mysteries of the deep blue sea. An immersive and emotional journey awaits you in this gripping documentary.

The Flash - Tuesday, July 18 on VOD 

Experience the multiverse in this thrilling superhero film. Though it may not have performed as well as expected at the box office, The Flash still brings back Michael Keaton as the iconic caped crusader. While the film may have its flaws, it promises a nostalgic reunion for fans of the classic Batman series.

Mad Heidi - Friday, July 21 on VOD 

Prepare for a bold and bloody twist on a classic character in Mad Heidi. In this "Swissploitation" horror comedy, Heidi (Alice Lucy), a young orphan girl, takes on the powerful tycoon of the cheese industry in a dystopian Switzerland. If you enjoyed the thrilling ride of Sisu, you won't want to miss this unique and darkly entertaining film.

Stephen Curry: Underrated - Friday, July 21 on Apple TV+ 

Basketball fans, don't miss this captivating documentary about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Witness how Curry defied expectations to become one of the greatest players of his generation. Whether you're a fan or just curious about his journey, this documentary offers a fascinating and inspiring insight into the life and career of this remarkable athlete.

They Cloned Tyrone - Friday, July 21 on Netflix 

John Boyega takes the lead in this gripping throwback film. While it draws inspiration from classic movies, Boyega's performance and sharp storyline make it an engaging watch. Despite a few hiccups, the film manages to keep viewers invested and showcases Boyega's talents once again, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

Till - Tuesday, July 18 on Amazon Prime 

Prepare for an emotional and essential journey with Till. This poignant film tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, portrayed brilliantly by Danielle Deadwyler, and her devastating loss to racist violence. It's a powerful and unflinching look at the uglier side of America, presenting a delicate portrayal of humanity amidst grief.

With such an incredible lineup of movies, this week promises to be a thrilling one for streaming enthusiasts. Don't miss out on these must-watch films that will surely leave you entertained and inspired. Happy streaming!

