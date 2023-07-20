Entertainment

Maaveeran Movie OTT Release Date 2023: Plot, Platform, and many more

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic journey with "Maaveeran," an upcoming Tamil action film that is all set to keep audiences at the edge of their seats! Starring the versatile Sivakarthikeyan, alongside Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Saritha, and Yogi Babu, this movie promises to deliver an electrifying and captivating experience.

Directed by the talented filmmaker Madonna Ashwin, renowned for her previous work "Mandela" that received widespread acclaim, "Maaveeran" has already sparked immense excitement among fans and critics alike. With a "U/A" certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the film is suitable for viewers of all ages.

Maaveran Plot Teaser

The teaser of "Maaveeran" offers us a glimpse into the life of Sivakarthikeyan's character, who finds himself entangled with a criminal organization, compelling him to execute tasks against his will. However, he rises above these constraints and emerges as a righteous vigilante, taking a stand against injustice. 

The transformation from a criminal to a modern-day hero is expected to be the movie's highlight, drawing inspiration from the 1986 Rajinikanth starrer with the same name. The film's visuals, beautifully captured by cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna, add a layer of brilliance to the storytelling. Meanwhile, the music and background score, composed by Bharat Sankar, promise to elevate the action sequences to a whole new level.

Maaveran Release Date

"Maaveeran" hit the theaters on 14th July 2023, offering an action-packed extravaganza to audiences across India. Fans eagerly counted down the days to experience this thrilling film on the big screen.

Maaveran OTT Release and Satellite Rights

With the theatrical release now complete, the excitement surrounding "Maaveeran" is shifting towards its digital streaming release on OTT platforms. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, it is anticipated that the movie will be available for online streaming soon after its theatrical run. Stay tuned for further updates on the official OTT platform and its scheduled release date. Moreover, TV channels have secured the satellite rights of "Maaveeran," ensuring that audiences can enjoy the film's broadcast on television after an extensive promotional campaign.

Maaveeran Movie Songs

The soundtrack of "Maaveeran" comprises two remarkable tracks with captivating lyrics penned by talented lyricists Kabilan and Yugabharathi. The songs "Scene Ah Scene Ah" and "Vannarapettayila" are poised to leave a lasting impact on music enthusiasts and enhance the overall cinematic experience.

How to Watch Maaveeran on OTT

Once the official OTT platform for "Maaveeran" is announced, you can relish the movie's gripping storyline and thrilling action from the comfort of your home. Keep an eye out for post-promo releases to gain access to this enthralling film.

