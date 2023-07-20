Maaveeran Movie OTT Release Date 2023: Plot, Platform, and many more

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic journey with "Maaveeran," an upcoming Tamil action film that is all set to keep audiences at the edge of their seats! Starring the versatile Sivakarthikeyan, alongside Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Saritha, and Yogi Babu, this movie promises to deliver an electrifying and captivating experience.

Directed by the talented filmmaker Madonna Ashwin, renowned for her previous work "Mandela" that received widespread acclaim, "Maaveeran" has already sparked immense excitement among fans and critics alike. With a "U/A" certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the film is suitable for viewers of all ages.