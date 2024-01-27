Fighter X Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Soar in Aerial Action Thriller

Fighter X Review: Siddharth Anand's latest cinematic venture, "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, took flight just ahead of Republic Day, garnering both praise and mixed reactions from fans and critics. Let's dive into eight diverse reactions that encapsulate the essence of this Hollywood-inspired film.

Movie: Fighter

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Genre: Patriotic

A passionate fan on social media expressed overwhelming emotions after watching "Fighter." Showering praise on Hrithik's unreal charisma and the entire cast's stellar performance, they dubbed the film a "winner." The emotional ride, as described, highlights the impact of the movie on its audience.

Another fan showcased enthusiasm for Hrithik Roshan's iconic entry scene, shared on social media with the hashtag #FighterFirstDayFirstShow. The audience's anticipation and excitement for such moments contribute to the film's appeal.

Earning a five-star rating, a fan proclaimed that "Fighter" achieved a Hollywood level of brilliance. This positive review emphasizes the film's visual splendor and Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's commendable collaboration.

A four-star review highlighted the film's gripping aerial combat scenes, coupled with exceptional performances by Hrithik and Deepika. The lead pair's chemistry was deemed the icing on the cake, making "Fighter" a visual spectacle.

However, not all reactions were positive. A disappointed viewer rated the film poorly and urged others to save their money. This dissenting opinion adds a necessary balance to the overall assessment of "Fighter."

Expressing dissatisfaction with Deepika Padukone's performance, a viewer compared her to other leading actresses. While praising Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, they pinpointed a perceived flaw in Deepika's portrayal, offering a nuanced critique.

A two-and-a-half-star review on social media cautioned potential viewers. Criticizing the film's lack of originality and ordinary dialogues, the reviewer suggested avoiding it, especially for those who have seen "Top Gun." This adds a layer of informed decision-making for potential audiences.

Moving beyond fan reactions, an expert review delves into the film's narrative and execution. Despite competent direction, impressive visuals, and notable performances, the article highlights the film's struggle to break free from cliches and its reliance on Bollywood war film tropes.

In conclusion, "Fighter" sparks a wide array of reactions from fans and critics alike. While some celebrate its emotional depth, iconic moments, and Hollywood-level quality, others caution against potential drawbacks. Whether it's a cinematic triumph or a miss depends on individual preferences and expectations. Siddharth Anand's ambitious foray into the world of aerial action certainly has its highs and lows, offering a mixed bag of emotions for audiences to unpack.