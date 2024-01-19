Indian Police Force Review: A Very Disappointing Portrayal of the Indian Police

Indian Police Force Movie Details:

First episode date: 19 January 2024 (India)

No. of seasons: 1

Directed by: Rohit Shetty; Sushwanth Prakash

No. of episodes: 7

Genre: Action-thriller; Police procedural

Music by: Lijo George-DJ Chetas

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Mayyank Tandon, Vaidehi Parshurami, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari, Shruti Panwar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sharad Kelkar, Mukesh Rishi

Indian Police Force Story

Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the series follows Delhi police officer Kabir Malik, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, as he takes on the menacing terrorist Zarar. From its first episode that premiered on January 19, 2024, "Indian Police Force" aims to deliver a gripping action-thriller experience within the police procedural genre.

Indian Police Force Expectations vs. Reality

For those hoping for a departure from Rohit Shetty's trademark crash-and-bang style in his first foray into the OTT realm, "Indian Police Force" might not be the departure you were anticipating. The series echoes Shetty's blockbuster cop sagas, encapsulating the battle between evil Muslim terrorists and valiant Muslim cops. However, it's not just about the predictable plots but also about the spectacular chaos—scores of cars and jeeps somersaulting in the air—that has become synonymous with Shetty's directorial style.

Indian Police Force Characters

In the absence of Akshay-Ranveer-Ajay trio, the series introduces a fresh line-up with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty donning khaki uniforms. Their characters, though not devoid of clichés, bring a certain flair to the narrative. Vivek Oberoi's character deserves more screen time, while Shilpa Shetty injects an infectious dose of fun, showcasing a kickass side that adds a welcome twist to the series.

Indian Police Force The Supporting Cast

Mukesh Rishi's stern top cop and Mayyank Tandon's radicalized character add layers to the storyline. The series attempts to humanize the main characters, providing glimpses into their personal lives, including mothers, wives, and kids. Yet, despite these efforts, "Indian Police Force" remains a classic Rohit Shetty production—high on surface-level entertainment but lacking in depth.

Indian Police Force Technical Aspects

With Lijo George-DJ Chetas at the helm of the music, the series promises a compelling auditory experience. However, the use of CGI shortcuts to depict iconic Delhi landmarks may leave viewers yearning for a more authentic touch.

Indian Police Force Review

"Indian Police Force" may not reinvent the wheel, but it delivers exactly what Rohit Shetty fans have come to expect. The addition of new characters and the prospect of more action in later seasons may keep viewers interested, even though the show feels like an expanded version of Shetty's film productions.