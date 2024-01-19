Indian Police Force Review: A Very Disappointing Portrayal of the Indian Police

Indian Police Force Review: Rohit Shetty, the maestro of high-octane cop dramas, is back with "Indian Police Force," now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series unfolds across seven episodes, promising action-packed sequences and a star-studded cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty.
First episode date: 19 January 2024 (India)
No. of seasons: 1
Directed by: Rohit Shetty; Sushwanth Prakash
No. of episodes: 7
Genre: Action-thriller; Police procedural
Music by: Lijo George-DJ Chetas
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Mayyank Tandon, Vaidehi Parshurami, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tiwari, Shruti Panwar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sharad Kelkar, Mukesh Rishi
Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the series follows Delhi police officer Kabir Malik, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, as he takes on the menacing terrorist Zarar. From its first episode that premiered on January 19, 2024, "Indian Police Force" aims to deliver a gripping action-thriller experience within the police procedural genre.
For those hoping for a departure from Rohit Shetty's trademark crash-and-bang style in his first foray into the OTT realm, "Indian Police Force" might not be the departure you were anticipating. The series echoes Shetty's blockbuster cop sagas, encapsulating the battle between evil Muslim terrorists and valiant Muslim cops. However, it's not just about the predictable plots but also about the spectacular chaos—scores of cars and jeeps somersaulting in the air—that has become synonymous with Shetty's directorial style.
In the absence of Akshay-Ranveer-Ajay trio, the series introduces a fresh line-up with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty donning khaki uniforms. Their characters, though not devoid of clichés, bring a certain flair to the narrative. Vivek Oberoi's character deserves more screen time, while Shilpa Shetty injects an infectious dose of fun, showcasing a kickass side that adds a welcome twist to the series.
Mukesh Rishi's stern top cop and Mayyank Tandon's radicalized character add layers to the storyline. The series attempts to humanize the main characters, providing glimpses into their personal lives, including mothers, wives, and kids. Yet, despite these efforts, "Indian Police Force" remains a classic Rohit Shetty production—high on surface-level entertainment but lacking in depth.
With Lijo George-DJ Chetas at the helm of the music, the series promises a compelling auditory experience. However, the use of CGI shortcuts to depict iconic Delhi landmarks may leave viewers yearning for a more authentic touch.
"Indian Police Force" may not reinvent the wheel, but it delivers exactly what Rohit Shetty fans have come to expect. The addition of new characters and the prospect of more action in later seasons may keep viewers interested, even though the show feels like an expanded version of Shetty's film productions.
“Such a pathetic lame webseries lol. Its a joke. No story, poor screenplay, No acting, No Thrill, No intensity, Foolish dialogues, Nothing at all," wrote one viewer. “No acting, No dialogue delivery, No expressions, No intensity in the screenplay."
"I've never seen a series that excels so much at making you wonder if your time could be better spent watching paint dry…If somebody is planning to watch this series, take my advice and don't... don't waste your time, starring at the wall will be better usage of your time than watching this series," said another.
“Pathetic. Rohit shetty should stick to cinema where some people might enjoy seeing vehicles being blown up to smithereens. The OTT viewer is far more discerning - 7 episodes of an inane plot, poor script, disinterested acting and poor research sums up the series. Watch krishi darshan on DD instead - will be a more fulfilling experience!" came from another viewer.
“Most cringe show ever made. Didnt expect this from rohit shetty, Except sidarth malhotra , every actor was highly over acting thier roles be it vivek , shilpa oberoi , and so lame storyline," said another viewer.
“There's nothing new in this web series that you have not already watched in various cop based movies made in India," wrote one viewer.
“I couldn't even sit through 20 minutes of the first episode. I think the director and writer still lives in the 80's with such over dramatic dialogues and character portrayal," came from one viewer."