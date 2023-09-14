Exploring the Finest Telugu Films on Netflix: Must-See Gems!

Finest Telugu Films on Netflix: When it comes to the world of Telugu cinema on Netflix, it's worth noting that the global streaming giant lags behind its competitor, Amazon Prime Video. However, despite the limited selection, the available Telugu movies on Netflix are of commendable quality and certainly deserve your attention. Here's our curated list of the top Telugu movies on Netflix that you absolutely should not overlook.

Mallesham

In "Mallesham," Priyadarshi portrays Chintakindi Mallesham, the inventor of the 'Asu (Weaving) Machine' and a Padma Shri awardee. Director Raj R tells an inspirational story of passion and perseverance, making this biopic a must-watch.

Cinema Bandi

Praveen Kandregula's "Cinema Bandi" revolves around a struggling rickshaw driver who stumbles upon an expensive camera and embarks on a filmmaking journey with his villagers. The film combines heart, humor, and a unique style, making it a standout among Telugu movies on Netflix.

Eega

S.S. Rajamouli's "Eega" follows Nani, who, after being killed by his jealous boss, is reincarnated as a fly seeking revenge. The film's unique premise, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Samantha and Kichcha Sudeep, delivers a captivating and imaginative experience.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, "Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya" offers an intriguing narrative with remarkable performances, despite some minor flaws. This remake maintains the essence of the original and showcases the picturesque locales of Araku.

AWE!

"AWE!" began as an anthology but evolved into a thrilling tale of interconnected lives. Prashanth Varma's well-written screenplay, supported by outstanding performances, delivers a unique cinematic experience, including Telugu cinema's first lesbian lead couple.

Ee Nagariniki Emaindi?

"Ee Nagariniki Emaindi?" directed by Tharun Bhascker, offers a delightful portrayal of the fun, silliness, and drama of friendships. It resonates with viewers who cherish their pre-marriage adventures and accidental trips. With laugh-out-loud moments and soulful music, this film is perfect for a night in with friends.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

One of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema, "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo" wows audiences with its unique plot, stellar performances, comedic sequences, and chart-topping songs. It's a must-watch for those seeking entertaining Telugu cinema.

Care of Kancharapalem

Bringing an independent movie vibe to the forefront, "Care of Kancharapalem" narrates four heartwarming love stories of different age groups in Visakhapatnam's Kancharapalem suburb. The relatability and sincerity of the storyline elevate this film to a must-see status among Telugu movies on Netflix.

GodFather

"GodFather," featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi, explores the power struggle within a political party following the untimely death of the State Chief Minister. The clash of contrasting personalities fuels the tension, making it an engaging political drama.

Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali

"Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali," a remake of the 2019 Kannada film "Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni," boasts a fast-paced plot, a digestible runtime, and a captivating performance by Satyadev Kancharana. Despite minor hiccups, it's a solid thriller and a top pick among Telugu movies on Netflix.

Shyam Singha Roy

"Shyam Singha Roy," released in Christmas 2021, follows an up-and-coming director accused of plagiarism. As he delves into his past, he discovers a transcendent connection, leading to a unique journey of self-discovery.

Uppena

"Uppena," directed by Buchi Babu Sana, tells the tale of Aasi, a fisherman who falls in love with Sangeetha, the village head's daughter. Caste differences and ego complications add depth to this romance, making it a standout in Telugu cinema.

Oohalu Gusagusalade

In Srinivas Avasarala's directorial debut, "Oohalu Gusagusalade," a sweet and simple love story takes center stage. The well-written dialogues, delightful comedy, and romantic moments create a lasting impression.

Saakini Daakini

*"Saakini Daakini" follows two police trainees who witness a girl's kidnapping and embark on an amateur investigation to rescue her. Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra deliver captivating performances in this action-packed thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Bheeshma

Starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, "Bheeshma" unfolds the story of a meme creator who prefers a single life until he meets Chaitra. This 150-minute comedy, directed by Venky Kudumula, promises laughter and heartwarming moments.

Ante Sundaraniki!

"Ante Sundaraniki!" revolves around Sundar and Leela, a couple from traditional Hindu and Christian families trying to convince their strict parents to allow them to marry. The film offers a peppy, funny, and entertaining experience with Vivek Athreya's unique non-linear storytelling and Vivek Sagar's beautiful music.

Dasara

Srikanth Odela's "Dasara," featuring Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Shine Tom Chacko, takes us back to the 1990s, immersing us in the complex politics of caste divisions in a village. While the film falls short in terms of emotional depth and drama, its technical finesse and outstanding performances make it a compelling watch. Despite its shortcomings, "Dasara" remains a noteworthy addition to the Telugu films on Netflix.

Virupaksha

Directed by Karthik Dandu, "Virupaksha" is an engaging supernatural thriller starring Sai Dharam Tej in a comeback role alongside Samyuktha Menon. The film delves into a mysterious series of deaths linked to black magic in a mother's village. Although there are minor execution and performance hiccups, the film's strong plot, technical prowess, and impressive sound design make it a valuable addition to the diverse world of Telugu cinema.

Ready (2008)

In the comedy "Ready," Chandu (Ram) unwittingly embarks on a quest to stop his friend's forced wedding but ends up rescuing the wrong bride, Pooja (Genelia), leading to a hilarious series of events.

Virata Parvam

"Virata Parvam" revolves around Vennela, a young woman who defies societal norms to reunite with the revolutionary Ravi Shankar. Her love story is set against a backdrop of political unrest and promises a gripping narrative.

Sindhooram (1997)

"Sindhooram" follows Buliraju, a trainee police officer, who is forced into the Naxalite movement after being falsely accused by corrupt police officials. This gripping tale is a standout choice among Telugu movies on Netflix.

SVSC

Directed by Srikanth Addala, "Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu" centers around two brothers, Peddodu (Venkatesh) and Chinnodu (Mahesh Babu), whose contrasting personalities lead to friction. An accident alters their lives, setting the stage for a heartwarming family drama.

Parugu

"Parugu" unfolds when Neelakantam's daughter elopes with Babu, prompting her father to take drastic measures. The film, directed by 'Bommarillu' Bhaskar, is a romantic drama filled with twists and turns.

Oh! Baby

In "Oh! Baby," Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers a remarkable performance alongside veteran actor Lakshmi. Despite some runtime and screenwriting concerns, this family-oriented film is a delightful blend of comedy, emotion, and amusing dialogues.

Anukokunda Oka Roju

"Anukokunda Oka Roju" follows the gripping story of an independent woman caught in a bizarre situation involving a cult. This movie, ahead of its time, keeps viewers engaged with its riveting narrative, exceptional performances, and a storytelling approach that stands out in Tollywood.

Major

"Major" chronicles the vibrant life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to his heroic actions during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. This biopic portrays his bravery, determination, and sacrifices and stands as one of the finest Telugu movies available on Netflix.