New Bollywood Movies on OTT with Release Dates [September 2023]: Friday Night Plan, Satyaprem ki Katha, and More

New Bollywood Movies on OTT: Prepare yourself for a thrilling month in the world of Bollywood films in September 2023, when an alluring lineup of new releases will be available on OTT platforms. The films released this month look to provide a wide variety of entertainment for movie fans, from captivating mysteries to uplifting love stories. So, grab your popcorn, cozy up on your couch, and get ready to embark on a cinematic journey through the latest offerings from the vibrant world of Indian cinema.

Jaane Jaan

"Jaane Jaan" is a mystery thriller film based on Keigo Higashino's novel "The Devotion of Suspect X." Released in Japan in 2005, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a single mother caught up in a homicide case. Alongside her, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma play pivotal roles. The movie opted for a direct digital release and is produced under various banners, including Balaji Motion Pictures, Kross Pictures, 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, and Boundscript. While the IMDb rating is yet to be updated, you can watch "Jaane Jaan" on Netflix starting from September 21, 2023.

Chatrapathi

"Chatrapathi" marks Bellamkonda Sreenivas's Bollywood debut and is a remake of the 2005 Telugu film of the same name, starring Prabhas. Directed by V. V. Vinayak, the film follows the story of Shivaji, a refugee on a quest to reunite with his mother after being separated by his jealous stepbrother. The movie features Nushrat Bharucha, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sharad Kelkar, and others. With an IMDb rating of 4.5, it premiered on Zee Cinema and is expected to stream on Zee5 soon.

Khufiya

"Khufiya" stars Tabu as Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent tasked with uncovering a mole selling the country's defense secrets. The film explores her dual identity as a lover and a spy as she pursues the offender. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ali Fazal, and others, with Vishal Bharadwaj as the director. "Khufiya" is set to release on Netflix in September 2023.

Chakda 'Xpress

"Chakda 'Xpress" is a biographical film inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, one of India's greatest female cricketers. The movie follows her journey as she overcomes challenges to become a renowned fast bowler. Anushka Sharma plays the lead role, and the film is directed by Ajay Singh. You can watch "Chakda 'Xpress" on Netflix, with the OTT release tentatively scheduled for September 2023.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" portrays the story of Kapil and Somya, a married couple from Indore who decide to bring up divorce to spice up their marriage and live separately from their families. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film was released theatrically on June 2, 2023, and has been acquired for digital streaming by JioCinema.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" directed by Karan Johar features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the central characters in a story about two families, the Randhawas and the Chatterjees, and the love story of Rocky and Rani. The film released in theaters on July 28, 2023, and is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video.

OMG 2

"OMG 2" centers around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted devotee of Lord Shiva, who takes legal action after his son is expelled from school due to false accusations. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and others. It will be available on JioCinema, with the release date yet to be announced.

Gadar 2

"Gadar 2: The Katha Continues" is a sequel to the 2001 film "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The film is a period-action drama set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's mission to free his captive son. You can watch it on Zee5, although the OTT release date is still to be announced.

Ghoomer

"Ghoomer" is a sports drama that tells the story of Anina, a batting prodigy who loses her right hand and is coached by Padam Singh Sodhi, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Together, they create the groundbreaking Ghoomer bowling technique. The film also features Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. Directed by R. Balki, it is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar in September 2023. The film has received an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2.