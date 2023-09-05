10 Best Short Anime Series that are less than 10 minutes

Best Short Anime Series: Animes are known to be the obsessions of many young and older people alike. Many anime series have several seasons. Yet, for those seeking instant, side-splitting laughter without the commitment of lengthy episodes, there exists a treasure trove of comedic gems. These anime series, each with episodes under 10 minutes, provide the perfect remedy for busy schedules and a quick escape into the world of hilarity. Join us as we embark on a journey through 10 delightful comedy anime that deliver laughter in small, but incredibly satisfying, doses.

Merman In My Tub

This series takes a hilariously absurd premise and runs with it. "Merman In My Tub" follows a high school student, Tatsumi, who finds a merman, Wakasa, living in his bathtub. The catch? The merman can't leave the bathroom without drying out, resulting in chaotic, bathroom-bound adventures.

Space Patrol Luluco

"Space Patrol Luluco" combines high school life with intergalactic crime-fighting in a humorous manner. Luluco, forced into the Space Patrol after her father's mishap, navigates her new life, inadvertently embracing her role as a crime-fighter. Think of it as a comedic blend of "21 Jump Street" and alien adventures.

Senyu

"Senyu" is a fantasy comedy that parodies various genres and stereotypes, including romance anime and video game tropes. It follows Alba, a descendant of a great hero, and his comically violent companion Ross as they attempt to save the world from the Demon King. Expect laughs and clever satire in this compact anime.

Aiura

"Aiura" offers both brevity and a unique visual style. The series tracks the lives of three schoolgirls and their classmates, who seem to lack motivation for school. What sets it apart is its distinctive blend of watercolor backgrounds, animation, and CGI, creating a visually engaging experience.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Starting our list is "The Disastrous Life of Saiki K." This series follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student with outrageously overpowered psychic abilities. As he attempts to lead a normal life, he's constantly pulled into his friends' hilarious antics, often requiring the use of his superpowers. Originally aired as short, standalone stories, this anime provides quick doses of laughter.

Hetalia: Axis Powers

"Hetalia: Axis Powers" offers a unique take on history, blending it with comedy. The series reimagines historical events, especially those around World War II, through the lens of caricatured countries, each embodying cultural stereotypes. Despite its controversial elements, it manages to tackle weighty subjects with a lighthearted tone.

Tonari no Seki-kun: The Master of Killing Time

"Tonari no Seki-kun" is a slice-of-life anime set in a high school where the main character, Toshinari Seki, constantly distracts his neighbor Rumi with creative ways to kill time during class. From playing dominoes to recreating driving tests with remote-controlled cars, this series transforms mundane situations into side-splitting comedy.

I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying

This short slice-of-life comedy follows the quirky married couple, Hajime and Kaoru. Each episode, roughly 3 minutes long, jumps between scenes with meta-references to other anime series. The simple story gradually evolves, eventually leading to the couple's journey into parenthood.

Miss Monochrome

"Miss Monochrome" centers around an android aspiring to become a popular idol. After a series of misfortunes, she finds herself working at a supermarket while pursuing her singing dream. This series combines comedy with a dash of heartwarming moments.

Hacka Doll

Delve into the world of AI companions in "Hacka Doll," where three quirky characters try to help humans sift through information overload on the internet. Their well-intentioned efforts often lead to comical disasters. If you enjoy humor with a cringe-worthy twist, this sci-fi comedy is for you.