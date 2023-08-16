Craving More Thrills after Farzi? Here Are 16 Riveting Series like Farzi for Your Adrenaline Fix

Rudra

The Edge of Darkness Set against the backdrop of crime-infested Mumbai, "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness" follows the enthralling journey of Rudra Veer Singh, an exceptional super cop delving into the labyrinthine minds of psychopathic criminals. Streaming on Disney+Hotstar, the show boasts an IMDb rating of 6.7/10 and stars luminaries like Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol. With just one season comprising 6 episodes, each running for 53 minutes in Hindi, the show's allure lies in its thrilling narrative and eccentric performances.

Scam 1992

"Scam 1992" transports viewers to the 1980s and 90s Bombay, recounting the meteoric rise and cataclysmic downfall of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who pushed the stock market to unprecedented heights. Available on SonyLIV, the show has earned a remarkable IMDb rating of 9.3/10. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the single-season masterpiece is composed of 10 episodes, each running for 54 minutes in Hindi. Its captivating storytelling, based on factual events, serves as the key draw.

Jamtara

A gripping narrative unfolds in "Jamtara," where small-town youngsters orchestrate a thriving phishing operation, attracting the attention of a corrupt politician and an unyielding cop. Streaming on Netflix India, the show holds an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. With 2 seasons encompassing 18 episodes, each running for 29 minutes in Hindi, the series intertwines political intrigue with fraudulence. Monika Panwar and Sparsh Shrivastava deliver compelling performances in this fast-paced drama.

Human

"Human" is an emotionally charged drama that unveils the dark underbelly of human drug testing and medical scams. Available on Disney+Hotstar, the show boasts an IMDb rating of 7.9/10. With Kirti Kulhari and Shefali Shah in leading roles, the single-season consists of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of 45 minutes in Hindi. While perhaps underappreciated, the series merits attention for its thought-provoking narrative.

Inside Edge

"Inside Edge" delves into the collision of cricket, business, and politics as the Mumbai Mavericks navigate their sixth season in the power play league. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show garners an IMDb rating of 7.9/10. With 3 seasons encompassing 30 episodes, each running for 45 minutes in Hindi, the series exposes the power struggles and corruption endemic to professional cricket, featuring standout performances from Tanuj Virwani and Sayani Gupta.

Delhi Crime

Based on the harrowing Nirbhaya case, "Delhi Crime" chronicles the relentless efforts of the Delhi Police to apprehend the culprits behind a heinous crime. Available on Netflix India, the show holds an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The two-season thriller features Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal in lead roles, with 12 episodes, each with a runtime of 50 minutes in Hindi. It enthralls political thriller enthusiasts with its gripping portrayal of the investigation.

Tandav

"Tandav" thrusts viewers into a world of power dynamics and intrigue as Samar plots to maintain his grip on authority after killing his father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show has an IMDb rating of 4.6/10. With Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles, the single-season drama comprises 9 episodes, each running for 30 minutes in Hindi. The series captivates political aficionados with its exploration of power struggles and control.

Apharan

"Apharan" follows senior police inspector Rudra as he embarks on a perilous mission to apprehend a wanted criminal, all while grappling with personal challenges. Available on Zee5, the show has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10. Starring Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh, the series spans 2 seasons and 23 episodes, each with a runtime of 45 minutes in Hindi. The show's depiction of rural India's political, criminal, and societal issues resonates strongly.

Paatal Lok

"Paatal Lok" centers on a determined cop as he investigates a murder attempt on a high-profile journalist, leading him deep into the grim underbelly of society. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show boasts an IMDb rating of 8/10. Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi deliver riveting performances in the single-season thriller, which consists of 9 episodes, each with a runtime of 44 minutes in Hindi. The series's exploration of India's justice system and societal complexities captivates viewers.

City of Dreams

"City of Dreams" weaves a tapestry of lives intertwined by an assassination attempt on a polarizing political figure in Mumbai. Available on Disney+Hotstar, the show holds an IMDb rating of 7.7/10. Priya Bapat and Eijaz Khan lead the cast in this two-season drama, featuring 20 episodes, each with a runtime of 40 minutes in Hindi. The series skillfully delves into the raw political landscape while maintaining an aura of suspense and drama.

The Family Man

"The Family Man" trails a National Investigation Agency operative as he navigates the delicate balance between safeguarding the nation from terrorism and protecting his family. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the show boasts an IMDb rating of 8.7/10. With Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in pivotal roles, the series spans 2 seasons and 19 episodes, each with a runtime of 45 minutes in Hindi. The show's intricate narrative hints at an upcoming crossover with the universe of "Farzi."

Code M

"Code M" follows Major Monica Mehra's involvement in an investigation into a vigilante group, uncovering long-buried secrets from her haunting past. Available on Alt Balaji, Voot, Jio Cinema, and Zee5, the show holds an IMDb rating of 7.5/10. Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani share compelling chemistry in the two-season drama, comprising 16 episodes, each running for 24 minutes in Hindi. The series is a roller-coaster ride of twists and turns.

Bard of Blood

Based on the novel by Bilal Siddiqui, "Bard of Blood" is a political espionage thriller that immerses viewers in a world of intrigue and nationalism. Streaming on Netflix India, the show has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10. Starring Emraan Hashmi, the single-season thriller encompasses 7 episodes, each with a runtime of 45 minutes in Hindi. The series skillfully weaves espionage with compelling storytelling.

Special Ops

"Special Ops" follows Himmat Singh's relentless pursuit of the mastermind behind multiple terrorist attacks. Available on Disney+Hotstar, the show boasts an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. With Kay Kay Menon in the lead, the single-season series consists of 8 episodes, each with a runtime of 49 minutes in Hindi. The show's solid performances and intense narrative captivate audiences.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11" offers a gripping portrayal of the unsung heroes amidst the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Set in a hospital, the show follows doctors, nurses, and first responders grappling with an unprecedented crisis. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the series holds an IMDb rating of 8.7/10. With a stellar cast including Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, the single-season drama comprises 8 episodes, each with a runtime ranging from 36 to 50 minutes in Hindi. The show's unique perspective on the harrowing events of 26/11 and its portrayal of the medical team's resilience set it apart in the world of gripping dramas.

Mirzapur

In the lawless city of Mirzapur, a single shocking incident at a wedding procession sets off a chain of events that ensnare the lives of two families. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, "Mirzapur" has earned an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal lead the cast in this two-season saga, featuring 20 episodes, each with a runtime of 1 hour in Hindi. The show's exploration of crime, power dynamics, and family feuds within a volatile city captivates viewers with its intense storytelling and standout performances.