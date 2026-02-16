First Solar Eclipse of 2026 on February 17: Will the ‘Ring of Fire’ Be Visible in India? Date, Time, Visibility and Viewing Guide

The first solar eclipse of 2026 will take place on February 17, marking the beginning of the year’s first eclipse season. This celestial event will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will pass in front of the Sun but will not completely cover it, creating a bright, fiery ring around the darkened centre — a phenomenon popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.”
What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse and Why Does the ‘Ring of Fire’ Appear?
A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth align in a straight line, allowing the Moon to cast its shadow on Earth. In an annular eclipse, the Moon is positioned farther away from Earth in its elliptical orbit, meaning it appears slightly smaller in the sky. As a result, it cannot completely block the Sun’s disk.
Instead of total darkness, a thin, blazing ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon’s silhouette. This dramatic effect gives the eclipse its “Ring of Fire” name.
February 17, 2026 Solar Eclipse: Date and Time in IST
According to astronomical data, the eclipse will follow this schedule:
Partial eclipse begins: 3:26 PM IST
Maximum annularity (global peak): Around 5:41 PM IST (12:11 UT)
Eclipse ends: 7:57 PM IST
The duration of maximum annularity will be approximately 2 minutes and 20 seconds at its peak over Antarctica.
Where Will the February 17 Solar Eclipse Be Visible?
As per NASA, the annular phase of the eclipse will be visible only from Antarctica, making it one of the most remote eclipse paths in recent years.
Annular Eclipse Visibility
Antarctica (primary annular zone)
Research stations such as Concordia Research Station and Mirny Station fall within the path.
Partial Eclipse Visibility
A partial solar eclipse will be visible in:
Southern South America (Chile, Argentina)
Parts of Africa
Madagascar
Pacific Ocean
Atlantic Ocean
Indian Ocean
The annular shadow will skim the Antarctic continent in a 616-kilometre-wide track before moving over surrounding oceans.
Will the February 17 Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?
No, the annular solar eclipse on February 17, 2026, will not be visible in India. The path of the Moon’s shadow does not pass over the Indian subcontinent.
However, Indian skywatchers can follow live coverage and updates from international space agencies and observatories online.
Why This Eclipse Is Unique
This eclipse is part of Solar Saros 121, a long-running cycle that began in 944 AD. Interestingly:
Annular eclipses are becoming more common over long timescales.
The Moon is gradually moving away from Earth, which means total solar eclipses will eventually become rarer in the distant future.
The February 17 event occurs shortly after the Moon passed apogee (its farthest point from Earth), contributing to the annular effect.
The eclipse also takes place during the Antarctic summer, slightly improving viewing prospects for researchers stationed there.
Safety Guidelines: How to Watch a Solar Eclipse Safely
Looking directly at the Sun without protection can cause permanent eye damage. If viewing a partial eclipse in visible regions, follow these safety measures:
Use eclipse glasses certified under ISO 12312-2 standards.
Use solar filters designed specifically for telescopes or binoculars.
Avoid using regular sunglasses, cameras, or unfiltered lenses.
Proper eye protection is mandatory during all phases of an annular or partial eclipse.
Upcoming Major Eclipses in 2026
After the February 17 annular eclipse, several major eclipses will follow:
March 3, 2026 – Total Lunar Eclipse
Visible in:
Asia
Australia
Pacific Islands
Americas
August 12, 2026 – Total Solar Eclipse
Visible in:
Greenland
Iceland
Spain
Russia
Parts of Portugal
Partial phases will be visible across Europe, Africa, North America, and surrounding oceans.
August 27–28, 2026 – Partial Lunar Eclipse
Visible in:
Americas
Europe
Africa
Western Asia
The February 17, 2026, annular solar eclipse will be a striking astronomical event, producing a vivid “Ring of Fire” over Antarctica. While the spectacle will not be visible from India, space enthusiasts can still follow global coverage and prepare for upcoming eclipses later in the year.
As eclipse season begins, this remote Antarctic event highlights the precision of celestial mechanics and sets the stage for more accessible skywatching opportunities in 2026.
