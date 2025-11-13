Friday OTT Releases (November 14, 2025): 7 New Movies and Series on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

The second Friday of November 2025 brings a dynamic mix of courtroom dramas, thrillers, comedies, and heartfelt adventures to your favourite streaming platforms. From Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s legal showdown in Jolly LLB 3 to the much-anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth and Tamil rom-com Dude, this weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with entertainment for every mood.

Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes drama, family-friendly animation, or a spooky regional comedy, here’s your complete guide to the top OTT releases streaming on November 14, 2025.

Friday OTT Releases (November 14, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Jolly LLB 3 Netflix, JioHotstar Nov 14 Courtroom Comedy-Drama Dude Netflix Nov 14 Romantic Action-Comedy Jurassic World Rebirth JioHotstar Nov 14 Sci-Fi Adventure Inspection Bungalow ZEE5 Nov 14 Horror-Comedy Series In Your Dreams Netflix Nov 14 Animated Adventure Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius Netflix Nov 14 Sports Biopic The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Nov 14 Psychological Thriller

Streaming on Netflix

1. Jolly LLB 3

Genre: Courtroom Comedy-Drama

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi

The third instalment of the beloved Jolly LLB franchise brings back both “Jollys” — Jagdish Tyagi and Jagdishwar Mishra — as they clash in a land-acquisition case that spirals into chaos and tragedy. Expect a witty mix of humour, emotion, and social commentary as the two lawyers face off in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom.

2. Dude

Genre: Tamil Romantic Action-Comedy

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju

Director: Keerthiswaran

A heartwarming yet hilarious take on modern love and friendship, Dude follows childhood friends Agan and Kural as unexpected feelings, family expectations, and personal dreams challenge their bond. With equal parts romance, laughter, and energy, this Netflix release offers the perfect weekend watch.

3. In Your Dreams

Genre: Animated Family Adventure

Voice Cast: TBA

An imaginative adventure that follows siblings Stevie and Elliot, who, after discovering their parents’ divorce, find a mysterious book that transports them into a surreal dream world. Their quest to find the Sandman becomes a journey of hope, healing, and togetherness. A fun and emotional pick for family audiences.

4. Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius

Genre: Biographical Sports Drama

Cast: Can Yaman, Burcu Biricik

Based on the life of Turkish football legend Lefter Küçükandonyadis, this inspiring biopic chronicles his rise from humble beginnings to international fame. Blending themes of identity, perseverance, and passion for the sport, Lefter is a must-watch for sports and drama lovers alike.

5. The Crystal Cuckoo

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Maggie Civantos, Álvaro Morte, Marta Hazas

Adapted from Javier Castillo’s acclaimed novel, this Spanish thriller follows a doctor obsessed with discovering her heart donor’s identity. Her search draws her into a remote mountain town plagued by dark secrets and chilling mysteries.

Streaming on JioHotstar

6. Jurassic World Rebirth

Genre: Sci-Fi Action Adventure

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali

A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), this visually stunning adventure follows a team of researchers on a high-risk mission to retrieve dinosaur DNA for medical innovation. When their expedition goes awry, survival becomes their only objective. Expect breathtaking visuals, suspense, and nostalgic callbacks to the iconic franchise.

Streaming on ZEE5

7. Inspection Bungalow

Genre: Malayalam Horror-Comedy Series

Cast: Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese

A quirky supernatural tale about Sub-Inspector Vishnu, who is assigned to a forest inspection bungalow rumored to be haunted. What begins as a routine transfer turns into a series of hilarious and terrifying events. Balancing scares with comedy, this regional gem offers a refreshing mix of horror and humour.

Editor’s Picks — Must-Watch OTT Titles This Friday

Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar): A sharp courtroom satire with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s unbeatable chemistry.

Jurassic World Rebirth (JioHotstar): A thrilling visual spectacle that revives the beloved dinosaur saga.

Dude (Netflix): A heartfelt Tamil rom-com exploring love and friendship in modern times.

Inspection Bungalow (ZEE5): A fun, spooky watch blending mystery, laughter, and regional charm.

In Your Dreams (Netflix): A visually rich animated adventure perfect for family viewing.

This Friday, November 14, 2025, OTT platforms deliver a rich mix of genres — from legal comedy and heartfelt romance to edge-of-your-seat thrillers and animated escapades. Whether you plan to binge through the weekend or unwind after work, these seven new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 promise something for every kind of viewer.

