Friday OTT Releases (November 14, 2025): 7 New Movies and Series on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

The second Friday of November 2025 brings a dynamic mix of courtroom dramas, thrillers, comedies, and heartfelt adventures to your favourite streaming platforms. From Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s legal showdown in Jolly LLB 3 to the much-anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth and Tamil rom-com Dude, this weekend’s OTT lineup is packed with entertainment for every mood.
Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes drama, family-friendly animation, or a spooky regional comedy, here’s your complete guide to the top OTT releases streaming on November 14, 2025.
Friday OTT Releases (November 14, 2025)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Jolly LLB 3
|Netflix, JioHotstar
|Nov 14
|Courtroom Comedy-Drama
|Dude
|Netflix
|Nov 14
|Romantic Action-Comedy
|Jurassic World Rebirth
|JioHotstar
|Nov 14
|Sci-Fi Adventure
|Inspection Bungalow
|ZEE5
|Nov 14
|Horror-Comedy Series
|In Your Dreams
|Netflix
|Nov 14
|Animated Adventure
|Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius
|Netflix
|Nov 14
|Sports Biopic
|The Crystal Cuckoo
|Netflix
|Nov 14
|Psychological Thriller
Streaming on Netflix
1. Jolly LLB 3
Genre: Courtroom Comedy-Drama
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi
The third instalment of the beloved Jolly LLB franchise brings back both “Jollys” — Jagdish Tyagi and Jagdishwar Mishra — as they clash in a land-acquisition case that spirals into chaos and tragedy. Expect a witty mix of humour, emotion, and social commentary as the two lawyers face off in Judge Tripathi’s courtroom.
2. Dude
Genre: Tamil Romantic Action-Comedy
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju
Director: Keerthiswaran
A heartwarming yet hilarious take on modern love and friendship, Dude follows childhood friends Agan and Kural as unexpected feelings, family expectations, and personal dreams challenge their bond. With equal parts romance, laughter, and energy, this Netflix release offers the perfect weekend watch.
3. In Your Dreams
Genre: Animated Family Adventure
Voice Cast: TBA
An imaginative adventure that follows siblings Stevie and Elliot, who, after discovering their parents’ divorce, find a mysterious book that transports them into a surreal dream world. Their quest to find the Sandman becomes a journey of hope, healing, and togetherness. A fun and emotional pick for family audiences.
4. Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius
Genre: Biographical Sports Drama
Cast: Can Yaman, Burcu Biricik
Based on the life of Turkish football legend Lefter Küçükandonyadis, this inspiring biopic chronicles his rise from humble beginnings to international fame. Blending themes of identity, perseverance, and passion for the sport, Lefter is a must-watch for sports and drama lovers alike.
5. The Crystal Cuckoo
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Maggie Civantos, Álvaro Morte, Marta Hazas
Adapted from Javier Castillo’s acclaimed novel, this Spanish thriller follows a doctor obsessed with discovering her heart donor’s identity. Her search draws her into a remote mountain town plagued by dark secrets and chilling mysteries.
Streaming on JioHotstar
6. Jurassic World Rebirth
Genre: Sci-Fi Action Adventure
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali
A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), this visually stunning adventure follows a team of researchers on a high-risk mission to retrieve dinosaur DNA for medical innovation. When their expedition goes awry, survival becomes their only objective. Expect breathtaking visuals, suspense, and nostalgic callbacks to the iconic franchise.
Streaming on ZEE5
7. Inspection Bungalow
Genre: Malayalam Horror-Comedy Series
Cast: Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese
A quirky supernatural tale about Sub-Inspector Vishnu, who is assigned to a forest inspection bungalow rumored to be haunted. What begins as a routine transfer turns into a series of hilarious and terrifying events. Balancing scares with comedy, this regional gem offers a refreshing mix of horror and humour.
Editor’s Picks — Must-Watch OTT Titles This Friday
Jolly LLB 3 (Netflix & JioHotstar): A sharp courtroom satire with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s unbeatable chemistry.
Jurassic World Rebirth (JioHotstar): A thrilling visual spectacle that revives the beloved dinosaur saga.
Dude (Netflix): A heartfelt Tamil rom-com exploring love and friendship in modern times.
Inspection Bungalow (ZEE5): A fun, spooky watch blending mystery, laughter, and regional charm.
In Your Dreams (Netflix): A visually rich animated adventure perfect for family viewing.
This Friday, November 14, 2025, OTT platforms deliver a rich mix of genres — from legal comedy and heartfelt romance to edge-of-your-seat thrillers and animated escapades. Whether you plan to binge through the weekend or unwind after work, these seven new releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 promise something for every kind of viewer.
