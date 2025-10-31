November 2025 OTT Releases: Stranger Things 5, The Family Man 3 & More New Titles Streaming This Month

The chilly month of November is here, and OTT platforms are gearing up with a powerful lineup of new shows and movies. Whether you’re into supernatural mysteries, political thrillers, true-crime dramas, or heartfelt adventures, this month’s releases promise something for every viewer. From Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 and Baramulla to Prime Video’s The Family Man 3 and The Mighty Nein, here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in November 2025.

All OTT Releases November 2025

New Streaming on Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Release Date: November 4

Genre: Reality, Competition

The global hit reality adaptation returns with 456 new contestants competing for an incredible prize of $4.56 million. Expect higher stakes, tougher games, and shocking twists in this intense second season.

Stranger Things 5 Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Dates: First four episodes on November 26, remaining episodes from December 25, with the finale on December 31, 2025

Genre: Supernatural, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder After years of anticipation, Stranger Things 5 finally arrives on Netflix, marking the epic conclusion of the globally acclaimed supernatural saga. This final season brings the residents of Hawkins face-to-face with their darkest and most dangerous battle yet against the Upside Down. As Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, and the rest of the gang reunite, the stakes have never been higher. Expect emotional farewells, shocking revelations, and a cinematic finale that promises to close one of Netflix’s most iconic stories in grand style.

Death By Lightning

Release Date: November 6

Genre: True Crime, Historical Thriller

From Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, this gripping limited series explores the real-life 1881 assassination of U.S. President James Garfield by his delusional admirer, Charles Guiteau.

Baramulla

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Supernatural, Mystery

Set in Kashmir, Baramulla follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young boy. The deeper he digs, the more he unravels dark legends and supernatural secrets buried in the valley.

The Beast in Me

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Howard Gordon’s streaming debut revolves around Nile Jarvis, a wealthy businessman accused of murdering his wife. When he moves next door to a seemingly perfect family, their hidden truths begin to surface in this dark psychological thriller.

Jolly LLB 3







Release Date: November 14

Genre: Comedy, Legal Drama

Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra come face to face in this courtroom comedy. Despite its underwhelming box office run, the film promises laughs and drama as the two Jollys go head-to-head in a legal showdown.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Release Date: 13 November

Genre: Crime, Drama

The Emmy-winning series returns with DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) facing a chilling new case involving an international human-trafficking network. Huma Qureshi joins the cast as a ruthless new antagonist.

New Streaming on Sony LIV

Maharani Season 4

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Political Drama

Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in her fiercest political battle yet. As the story moves from Bihar to Delhi, Rani takes her fight to the national stage, facing conspiracies, betrayals, and the Prime Minister himself.

New Streaming on Prime Video

The Mighty Nein

Release Date: November 19

Genre: Animated Fantasy, Adventure

This fantasy-adventure unites a band of flawed heroes, fugitives, and dreamers who must stop a stolen relic from plunging the world into chaos. Expect stunning animation and emotional storytelling.

The Family Man Season 3

Release Date: November 21

Genre: Spy Thriller, Action

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the most anticipated Indian spy series of the year. With new adversaries like Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur), Srikant faces his toughest mission yet—protecting his family and his country from a looming threat.

New Streaming on Sun NXT

Ekka

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Action, Drama

Yuva Rajkumar stars in this Kannada action-drama as a small-town youth who moves to Bengaluru to clear his debts. After saving a gangster’s life, he becomes entangled in the city’s criminal underworld—testing his morality, loyalty, and ambition.

November 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary month for OTT enthusiasts. With Stranger Things 5, The Family Man 3, Maharani Season 4, and more diverse titles, audiences can dive into a world of suspense, mystery, and entertainment across every major streaming platform. Whether you’re a fan of international thrillers, Indian dramas, or fantasy adventures, this month has something binge-worthy for everyone.

