November 2025 OTT Releases: Stranger Things 5, The Family Man 3 & More New Titles Streaming This Month

The chilly month of November is here, and OTT platforms are gearing up with a powerful lineup of new shows and movies. Whether you’re into supernatural mysteries, political thrillers, true-crime dramas, or heartfelt adventures, this month’s releases promise something for every viewer. From Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 and Baramulla to Prime Video’s The Family Man 3 and The Mighty Nein, here’s your complete guide to what’s streaming in November 2025.
All OTT Releases November 2025
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
|Netflix
|Nov 4
|Reality, Competition
|Death By Lightning
|Netflix
|Nov 6
|True Crime, Historical Drama
|Baramulla
|Netflix
|Nov 7
|Supernatural, Mystery
|Ekka
|Sun NXT
|Nov 7
|Action, Drama
|The Beast in Me
|Netflix
|Nov 13
|Thriller, Drama
|Jolly LLB 3
|Netflix
|Nov 14
|Comedy, Legal Drama
|The Mighty Nein
|Prime Video
|Nov 19
|Fantasy, Adventure
|The Family Man Season 3
|Prime Video
|Nov 21
|Spy Thriller, Action
|Stranger Things 5
|Netflix
|Nov 26
|Sci-Fi, Supernatural Drama
|Maharani Season 4
|Sony LIV
|Nov 7
|Political Drama
|Delhi Crime Season 3
|Netflix
|November (TBA)
|Crime, Drama
New Streaming on Netflix
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
Release Date: November 4
Genre: Reality, Competition
The global hit reality adaptation returns with 456 new contestants competing for an incredible prize of $4.56 million. Expect higher stakes, tougher games, and shocking twists in this intense second season.
Death By Lightning
Release Date: November 6
Genre: True Crime, Historical Thriller
From Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, this gripping limited series explores the real-life 1881 assassination of U.S. President James Garfield by his delusional admirer, Charles Guiteau.
Baramulla
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Supernatural, Mystery
Set in Kashmir, Baramulla follows DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young boy. The deeper he digs, the more he unravels dark legends and supernatural secrets buried in the valley.
The Beast in Me
Release Date: November 13
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Howard Gordon’s streaming debut revolves around Nile Jarvis, a wealthy businessman accused of murdering his wife. When he moves next door to a seemingly perfect family, their hidden truths begin to surface in this dark psychological thriller.
Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: November 14
Genre: Comedy, Legal Drama
Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra come face to face in this courtroom comedy. Despite its underwhelming box office run, the film promises laughs and drama as the two Jollys go head-to-head in a legal showdown.
Delhi Crime Season 3
Release Date: 13 November
Genre: Crime, Drama
The Emmy-winning series returns with DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) facing a chilling new case involving an international human-trafficking network. Huma Qureshi joins the cast as a ruthless new antagonist.
New Streaming on Sony LIV
Maharani Season 4
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Political Drama
Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in her fiercest political battle yet. As the story moves from Bihar to Delhi, Rani takes her fight to the national stage, facing conspiracies, betrayals, and the Prime Minister himself.
New Streaming on Prime Video
The Mighty Nein
Release Date: November 19
Genre: Animated Fantasy, Adventure
This fantasy-adventure unites a band of flawed heroes, fugitives, and dreamers who must stop a stolen relic from plunging the world into chaos. Expect stunning animation and emotional storytelling.
The Family Man Season 3
Release Date: November 21
Genre: Spy Thriller, Action
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari in the most anticipated Indian spy series of the year. With new adversaries like Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur), Srikant faces his toughest mission yet—protecting his family and his country from a looming threat.
New Streaming on Sun NXT
Ekka
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Action, Drama
Yuva Rajkumar stars in this Kannada action-drama as a small-town youth who moves to Bengaluru to clear his debts. After saving a gangster’s life, he becomes entangled in the city’s criminal underworld—testing his morality, loyalty, and ambition.
Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch OTT Titles in November 2025
Stranger Things 5 (Netflix): The final season of the iconic supernatural saga, as Hawkins faces its ultimate showdown with the Upside Down.
The Family Man 3 (Prime Video): Manoj Bajpayee returns in a gripping new season of espionage, emotion, and family drama.
Maharani Season 4 (Sony LIV): Huma Qureshi leads a fierce political war that expands from Bihar to the corridors of power in Delhi.
Baramulla (Netflix): A supernatural mystery set in the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir valley.
The Beast in Me (Netflix): A chilling psychological thriller about secrets that refuse to stay buried.
November 2025 is shaping up to be an extraordinary month for OTT enthusiasts. With Stranger Things 5, The Family Man 3, Maharani Season 4, and more diverse titles, audiences can dive into a world of suspense, mystery, and entertainment across every major streaming platform. Whether you’re a fan of international thrillers, Indian dramas, or fantasy adventures, this month has something binge-worthy for everyone.
