New OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): 11 New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The second week of November 2025 brings 11 exciting new releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV+. From Shefali Shah’s hard-hitting return in Delhi Crime Season 3 to Jang Ki-yong’s charming Dynamite Kiss and Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth, this week’s slate spans crime, comedy, romance, action, and heartfelt true stories.

Whether you’re looking for binge-worthy drama or weekend escapism, these new arrivals guarantee something for everyone.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 10–16, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Mrs Playmen Netflix Nov 12 Biographical Drama Dynamite Kiss Netflix Nov 12 Korean Romantic Comedy Palm Royale Season 2 Apple TV+ Nov 12 Period Drama Delhi Crime Season 3 Netflix Nov 13 Crime Thriller Had I Not Seen the Sun (Part 1) Netflix Nov 13 Mystery Thriller Last Samurai Standing Netflix Nov 13 Historical Action Drama Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad Netflix Nov 13 Crime Drama The Crystal Cuckoo Netflix Nov 14 Psychological Thriller Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius Netflix Nov 14 Sports Biopic Jurassic World Rebirth JioHotstar Nov 14 Sci-Fi Action Adventure Come See Me in the Good Light Apple TV+ Nov 14 Documentary / Romance

Streaming New on Netflix

1. Mrs Playmen





Release Date: November 12

Genre: Biographical Drama

Cast: Carolina Crescentini, Filippo Nigro, Giuseppe Maggio

Set in 1970s Rome, this Netflix original chronicles the life of Adelina Tattilo — the fearless editor who founded Italy’s trailblazing erotic magazine Playmen. The film captures the rise of a woman who redefined freedom and feminism in a conservative era.

2. Dynamite Kiss

Release Date: November 12

Genre: Korean Romantic Comedy



Cast: Jang Ki-yong, Ahn Eun-jin

This delightful K-drama follows a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to secure a job, only to fall for her charming boss. Expect witty banter, mistaken identities, and heart-fluttering romance — the perfect mid-week binge.

3. Delhi Crime Season 3

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Crime Thriller

Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang

The Emmy-winning crime drama returns with DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team unravelling a massive human-trafficking network. Inspired by real-life events, the new season promises intensity, realism, and powerhouse performances.

4. Had I Not Seen the Sun (Part 1)

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Cast: Tseng Jing Hua, Moon Lee, Lyan Cheng

Netflix’s Chinese mystery series begins with a filmmaker interviewing a notorious serial killer — a meeting that triggers eerie, supernatural events. The gripping narrative blurs the line between truth and illusion.

5. Last Samurai Standing

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Historical Action Drama

Cast: Takeru Satoh, Hiroshi Tamaki, Ryohei Suzuki

Set in the Meiji Era, 292 fallen samurai enter a brutal survival competition for a ¥100 billion prize. With each kill counting as a point, the series combines martial-arts spectacle with moral conflict.

6. Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad

Release Date: November 13

Genre: Crime Drama

Cast: Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Sornram Theappitak

Set in 1980s Bangkok, this gritty Thai drama follows a gang of robbers who dominate the city’s underworld until a determined detective begins to close in. A tense cat-and-mouse thriller rooted in true events.

7. The Crystal Cuckoo

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Maggie Civantos, Álvaro Morte, Marta Hazas

Adapted from Javier Castillo’s bestselling novel, the series follows a doctor obsessed with discovering her heart donor’s identity — a search that leads her into a small town with dark, buried secrets.

8. Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Sports Biopic

Cast: Can Yaman, Burcu Biricik

A heartfelt Turkish biographical drama about football icon Lefter Küçükandonyadis, tracing his journey from humble beginnings to international stardom, exploring his struggles with identity and fame.

Streaming on JioHotstar

9. Jurassic World Rebirth

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Sci-Fi Action Adventure

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali

A thrilling standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). A research team ventures to an isolated island to retrieve dinosaur DNA for medical purposes — only to face the deadliest creatures on Earth. Packed with adrenaline and cutting-edge VFX.

Streaming on Apple TV+

10. Palm Royale Season 2

Release Date: November 12

Genre: Period Drama

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern

Continuing the high-society saga, Palm Royale Season 2 follows Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons as she fights to reclaim her social standing after a scandal. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. & Mrs American Pie, it’s a witty, glamorous take on ambition and reinvention.

11. Come See Me in the Good Light

Release Date: November 14

Genre: Documentary / Romance

Cast: Andrea Gibson, Megan Falley

Director: Ryan White

A deeply moving documentary chronicling poet and activist Andrea Gibson’s life after being diagnosed with stage-four ovarian cancer. Through poetry and partnership, Gibson and Falley celebrate love, resilience, and art in the face of mortality.

Editor’s Picks — Top OTT Releases This Week

Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix): Shefali Shah anchors a gripping procedural exploring human-trafficking networks.

Dynamite Kiss (Netflix): A breezy, romantic K-drama packed with chemistry and humour.

Jurassic World Rebirth (JioHotstar): An action-driven, visually stunning return to the dino-verse.

Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple TV+): A poetic celebration of love and courage.

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix): Epic storytelling blending Japanese history with high-stakes survival.

The week of November 10–16, 2025, offers a rich spread of global entertainment — from the emotional depth of Come See Me in the Good Light to the thrills of Jurassic World Rebirth and the realism of Delhi Crime Season 3. Whether you crave drama, history, romance, or adrenaline-fuelled action, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer.

