Friends to Leave Netflix on December 30, 2025: Full List of Series and Movies Exiting the Platform This Month

As the year draws to a close, Netflix is preparing for a major content shuffle—and viewers are feeling the heartbreak. The globally beloved sitcom Friends is officially set to exit the platform on December 30, 2025, ending an era for millions who relied on the show as their comfort watch. The move marks a significant change, as Friends has long served as a cultural touchpoint and a gateway to American sitcoms for many viewers worldwide.

Alongside Friends, several popular series and films will also be departing the service in the final days of December. Here’s the complete list of what’s leaving, so you can catch them before they disappear.

Friends to Exit Netflix on December 30, 2025

The iconic sitcom Friends will no longer be available on Netflix after December 30. Known for redefining friendship-driven sitcoms, the series became a global favourite thanks to its humour, memorable characters, and heartfelt storylines. While it continues to live on in various formats and platforms, its exit from Netflix marks the end of a long-standing streaming association.

The Big Bang Theory Leaves Netflix on December 30, 2025

The hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory will also leave Netflix on December 30. Starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and more, the show gained popularity for its clever blend of nerdy humour, emotional arcs, and evolving friendships. Though its run on Netflix is ending, the series remains available on Amazon Prime Video.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments Departs on December 31, 2025

The fantasy-adventure series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments will exit Netflix on December 31. Featuring Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Harry Shum Jr., and others, the show explores themes of lineage, magic, trauma, and destiny. Its loyal fanbase continues to celebrate the series for its world-building and action sequences.

The Amazing Spider-Man Franchise Leaving on December 31, 2025

Both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2—starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone—will leave Netflix on December 31. Known for their emotional storytelling and unforgettable climaxes, these films hold a special place among superhero fans. They follow Peter Parker’s transformation, battles against powerful enemies, and the deeply affecting arc he shares with Gwen Stacy.

Barbie Exiting on December 20, 2025

The blockbuster Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be removed from Netflix on December 20. The film, celebrated for its commentary on identity, patriarchy, and self-discovery, sparked global conversations upon its 2023 release. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and more.

Dare Me to Leave on December 28, 2025

The psychological thriller Dare Me will exit the platform on December 28. Starring Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, and Marlo Kelly, the show revolves around high school cheerleaders entangled in secrets and manipulation after a new coach arrives. Despite its short run, the series left a strong impression on its audience.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose Leaves on December 31, 2025

The chilling horror-courtroom drama The Exorcism of Emily Rose will leave Netflix on December 31. Loosely inspired by real events, the film questions whether a young woman’s suffering stemmed from medical conditions or demonic possession. Featuring Laura Linney, Jennifer Carpenter, and Campbell Scott, the movie is widely known for its disturbing atmosphere and gripping narrative.

Sing Set to Exit on December 15, 2025

The animated musical hit Sing will depart Netflix on December 15. The film tells the uplifting story of a koala determined to save his theatre by organising a grand singing competition. The star-studded voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton.

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated is leaving on December 21, 2025

The beloved animated series Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated will say goodbye to the platform on December 21. Over two seasons, viewers follow Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma as they unravel mysteries in Crystal Cove. The voice cast features Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard, Mindy Cohn, and Grey DeLisle.

Netflix’s year-end content refresh brings a bittersweet moment for fans, with several iconic titles making their exit. From timeless sitcoms to fantasy adventures and superhero classics, December 2025 marks the last chance to revisit these favourites before they depart. Watch them while you still can.

