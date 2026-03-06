Gandhi Talks OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Silent Social Drama Online

The unique silent social drama Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is preparing for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run earlier this year. The film has attracted attention for its unconventional storytelling style, as it unfolds without any spoken dialogue on screen.
After premiering at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and releasing in theatres in January 2026, the film is now set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.
Gandhi Talks OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The makers have confirmed that Gandhi Talks will make its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on March 6, 2026.
The film will be available for streaming in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, allowing viewers across different regions to experience the film’s distinctive narrative style.
The OTT release is expected to introduce the experimental silent drama to audiences who may have missed it during its theatrical run.
Gandhi Talks: A Silent Film With a Unique Narrative Style
One of the most notable aspects of Gandhi Talks is its storytelling technique. The film unfolds entirely without spoken dialogue, relying on visual storytelling, expressions, and situational drama to communicate the narrative.
Despite the absence of traditional dialogue, the film aims to keep viewers engaged through its powerful visuals and performances. This unusual approach has made it stand out among recent Indian films.
Currently, Gandhi Talks holds an IMDb rating of 6.6/10, reflecting a generally positive response from viewers.
Gandhi Talks Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by Vijay Sethupathi. Several well-known actors play important roles in the narrative.
The main cast includes:
Vijay Sethupathi
Arvind Swamy
Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth Jadhav
Their performances help convey the story’s emotions and themes without relying on dialogue, making the film a distinctive cinematic experience.
Gandhi Talks Storyline: A Struggling Man’s Unexpected Opportunity
The story of Gandhi Talks follows a man who repeatedly fails to secure a stable job. His life takes a surprising turn when he encounters a wealthy businessman whose business empire is facing its own crisis.
This unexpected meeting creates a situation that could completely change the protagonist’s future. The film explores how this encounter impacts both characters and sets off a chain of events that reshape their lives.
Gandhi Talks Theatrical Journey and Festival Premiere
Before arriving on OTT, Gandhi Talks first gained attention after premiering at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Following its festival screening, the film was released in theatres in January 2026.
The silent film format and socially driven narrative sparked curiosity among viewers and critics alike, making it one of the more experimental Indian releases of the year.
With its upcoming OTT premiere on ZEE5, the film is expected to reach a much larger audience and offer viewers a chance to experience a rare silent storytelling format in contemporary Indian cinema.
Also Read:
Dheeram OTT Release: Where to Watch Indrajith Sukumaran’s Malayalam Investigation Thriller Online
Subedaar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Online
Accused OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details: All About Konkona Sen Sharma’s Psychological Thriller