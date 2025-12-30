Meri Pyari Dadi OTT Release Date, Platform and Story: Where to Watch the Punjabi Family Drama Online

After a successful theatrical run earlier this year, the Punjabi family drama Meri Pyari Dadi is set to make its much-awaited digital debut. Starring veteran actress Nirmal Rishi and child actor Fatehveer Singh, the film touched hearts with its emotional portrayal of a grandmother–grandson bond and is now ready to reach a wider audience through OTT.
Here’s everything you need to know about Meri Pyari Dadi’s OTT release date, streaming platform, cast and storyline.
Meri Pyari Dadi OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The makers have officially confirmed the digital premiere of the film.
Meri Pyari Dadi OTT Details:
OTT Release Date: January 15, 2026
Streaming Platform: Chaupal
About Meri Pyari Dadi: Plot Overview
Meri Pyari Dadi is a heartfelt Punjabi family drama that centres on the deep emotional connection between a grandmother and her grandson.
Nirmal Rishi plays the role of a loving and wise grandmother who becomes the emotional anchor for her young grandson, portrayed by Fatehveer Singh. As the child navigates school life, bullying, friendships and emotional challenges, his grandmother stands by him as a source of strength, guidance and unconditional love.
The film beautifully explores themes of:
Intergenerational bonding
Family values
Emotional resilience
Empathy and self-belief
With its simple yet impactful storytelling, the movie highlights how grandparents often shape a child’s moral compass and emotional growth.
Meri Pyari Dadi Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
Nirmal Rishi as the grandmother
Fatehveer Singh as the grandson
Supporting Cast:
Sukhwinder Singh
Baljinder Kaur
Manpreet Manni
Fateh Siyan
Crew:
Director: Taj
Known For:Lambran Da Laana, Painter
Box Office Performance and Reception
Meri Pyari Dadi released in theatres in July 2025 and earned approximately ₹0.21 crore at the box office. While modest in numbers, the film received appreciation for its emotional core and Nirmal Rishi’s performance, making it a strong candidate for OTT viewership, where family dramas often find a larger audience.
Nirmal Rishi’s Strong Year in Punjabi Cinema
2025 proved to be a remarkable year forNirmal Rishi, with three major releases:
Shuankan Shaunkane 2
Nikka Zaildar 4
Meri Pyari Dadi
While the first two films are already streaming on Chaupal, Meri Pyari Dadi completes the trio with its upcoming digital premiere.
Why Meri Pyari Dadi Is Worth Watching on OTT
Meri Pyari Dadi is ideal for viewers who enjoy:
Emotional, family-centric stories
Films focused on relationships rather than spectacle
Punjabi cinema with strong performances and relatable themes
Its OTT release allows families to watch and connect with the story together, making it a comforting and meaningful viewing experience.
With its warm narrative and sincere performances, Meri Pyari Dadi stands out as a touching family drama that celebrates love across generations. If you missed it in theatres or enjoy emotionally rich Punjabi films, this OTT release is worth adding to your watchlist.
Meri Pyari Dadi premieres on January 15, 2026, streaming on Chaupal.
