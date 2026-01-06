Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Venue, Nominations and Everything You Need to Know

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 are officially here, marking the beginning of Hollywood’s annual awards season. The prestigious ceremony celebrates outstanding achievements in both film and television, bringing together the biggest stars, creators, and industry leaders under one roof. Here’s a complete guide to the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, including the date, broadcast details, host, venue, nominations, and special honours.
When Will the Golden Globes 2026 Take Place?
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The ceremony traditionally serves as the first major televised awards show of the season and often sets the tone for the Oscars and other industry honours that follow.
Golden Globes 2026 Venue: Where Is the Ceremony Happening?
The event will once again take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. A long-standing home of the Golden Globes, the venue is known for its relaxed, banquet-style seating and lively atmosphere, which often leads to candid reactions, viral moments, and memorable speeches.
How to Watch the Golden Globe Awards 2026 Live
In the United States, the Golden Globes 2026 will air live on CBS starting at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. Viewers can also stream the ceremony live and on demand via Paramount+.
For international audiences, including viewers in India, the awards are expected to be broadcast by regional partners, with the telecast airing in the early hours of Monday, January 12, 2026 (IST).
Who Is Hosting the Golden Globes 2026?
Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second consecutive year, following a well-received debut in 2025. She made history last year as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo and earned praise for blending sharp humour with industry-savvy commentary.
Known for her fearless monologues and quick wit, Glaser is expected to deliver another memorable opening, taking advantage of the Golden Globes’ famously lively, champagne-fuelled crowd.
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Films and TV Shows Leading the Race
Top Film Contenders
The film One Battle After Another emerged as the most-nominated movie of the year, earning nine nominations. It is followed closely by Sentimental Value and Sinners, while Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just an Accident, and The Secret Agent also secured major nods.
Best Motion Picture – Drama nominees include:
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Sentimental Value
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nominees include:
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Blue Moon
Bugonia
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Television Standouts
On the television front, The White Lotus led all TV nominations with six nods, reinforcing its status as an awards-season favourite. Other multiple nominees include Severance, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Adolescence, and The Studio.
Major Acting Nominees to Watch
The acting categories feature a strong lineup of acclaimed performances. Among the notable nominees are:
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, and Jacob Elordi
These nominations are expected to heavily influence the upcoming Oscars and Emmy races.
Lifetime Achievement and Special Honours at Golden Globes 2026
The ceremony will also spotlight legendary careers through its honorary awards:
Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifetime contributions to film.
Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding achievements in television.
Both honourees will be celebrated during a separate event titled “Golden Eve”, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ ahead of the main ceremony.
Why the Golden Globes Still Matter in Awards Season
Although the Golden Globes have a distinct voting body compared to the Oscars, the ceremony continues to play a crucial role in shaping awards momentum. A win or even a nomination often boosts a film or series’ visibility and strengthens campaigns heading into the Academy Awards, scheduled for March 15, 2026.
Beyond trophies, the Golden Globes are known for their social energy, high-profile after-parties, and acceptance speeches that can dominate headlines for weeks.
Golden Globes 2026: What to Expect
With a star-studded guest list, competitive categories, and Nikki Glaser returning to the stage, the Golden Globe Awards 2026 promise a night full of glamour, humour, and awards-season intrigue. As Hollywood gathers once again at the Beverly Hilton, all eyes will be on who takes home the first major trophies of the year.
Also Read:
Spotify Launches Weekly Listening Stats: Track Your Music Habits Every Week
Kerala State Film Awards 2025 Winners: Mammootty Creates History with 7th Best Actor Win, Manjummel Boys Dominates the Night