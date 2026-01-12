Golden Globes 2026 Winners List: Full Results, Major Film & TV Victories from the 83rd Awards

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards marked a powerful start to the 2026 awards season, celebrating excellence across film, television, animation, stand-up comedy, and podcasts. The ceremony took place on January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, and aired in India on January 12, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the night delivered headline-making wins, emotional speeches, and several first-time Golden Globe victories.

From Paul Thomas Anderson’s dominance to Timothée Chalamet’s breakthrough win and Netflix’s strong television showing, here’s everything you need to know.

Golden Globes 2026: Key Highlights from the Ceremony

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest film winner of the night

Hamnet claimed the top Drama prize

Timothée Chalamet won his first-ever Golden Globe

KPop Demon Hunters dominated the animation categories

Adolescence led the television awards with multiple wins

The Pitt and The Studio topped the Drama and Comedy TV categories

Major Film Winners at Golden Globes 2026

Best Motion Picture Awards

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

Best Animated Motion Picture: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Non-English Language Film: The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:Sinners

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated the Musical or Comedy category, reinforcing its position as an early Oscars frontrunner.

Golden Globes 2026 Acting Winners – Films

Lead Acting Categories

Best Actress – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Chalamet’s win marked a career milestone, securing his first Golden Globe after multiple nominations in previous years.

Supporting Roles

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director, Screenplay, Music & Song

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Best Original Song: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

Golden Globes 2026 Television Winners

Best TV Series

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Musical or Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Limited / Anthology Series or TV Film:Adolescence

Netflix’s Adolescence emerged as the most awarded TV title of the night.

Golden Globes 2026 Acting Winners – Television

Drama Series

Best Actress: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Actor: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Musical or Comedy Series

Best Actress: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Limited Series / TV Film

Best Actress: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Best Actor: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Supporting Television Performances

Best Supporting Actress: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actor: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Stand-Up Comedy and Podcast Winners

Best Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ricky Gervais – Mortality

Best Podcast:Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Golden Globes 2026 Special Honorary Awards

Cecil B. DeMille Award (Lifetime Achievement): Helen Mirren

Carol Burnett Award: Sarah Jessica Parker

Both awards recognised decades of influential contributions to global entertainment.

Why Golden Globes 2026 Matters for the Awards Season

As one of the first major ceremonies of the year, the Golden Globes often shape the Oscar narrative. Strong wins for One Battle After Another, Hamnet, The Secret Agent, and Adolescence have positioned these titles as serious contenders heading into the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Oscars 2026.

About the Golden Globe Awards

TheGolden Globe Awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), honour excellence in film, television, and now podcasts. Known for their unique split between Drama and Musical or Comedy categories, the Globes remain one of the most influential and closely watched events in the entertainment calendar.

