Google’s Top 10 Movies of 2025: Only One Malayalam Film Makes the Cut — And It Isn’t Mohanlal’s

Google has officially released its list of the Top 10 Most Searched Movies of 2025 in India, offering a clear snapshot of what captured public interest throughout the year. While pan-Indian blockbusters and high-profile Hindi releases dominated the rankings, the biggest surprise came from the Malayalam industry: only one Malayalam film entered the Top 10, and it wasn’t a Mohanlal-starrer—despite the superstar delivering three consecutive hits this year.

Instead, it was Unni Mukundan’s action-thriller Marco that secured the sixth position, becoming the most-searched Malayalam movie of 2025.

Saiyaara Leads Google Searches; Marco Becomes Malayalam Cinema’s Lone Representative

The top spot on Google’s list went to Saiyaara, the Gen Z romantic drama starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. Riding high on its soundtrack, massive box office success, and nonstop social media engagement, the Mohit Suri directorial stayed at the top of search charts month after month.

The second and third spots were claimed by big-budget South releases—Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Rajinikanth’s multi-starrer Coolie.

Amid these heavyweights, the presence of Marco (2024) in the fifth spot is notable. The Malayalam thriller released during Christmas last year, and its OTT run in early 2025 propelled it to nationwide visibility. The film’s brutal narrative and intense revenge arc turned it into a major talking point across social platforms.

Why Marco Outperformed Mohanlal Films in Search Trends

What makes the rankings surprising is that none of Mohanlal’s 2025 releases—L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, or Hridayapoorvam—made it to Google’s Top 10.

This is despite:

L2 Empuraan is becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest box office successes

The film sparked national conversation and controversy

Mohanlal delivering three back-to-back hits in a single calendar year

Yet, it was Unni Mukundan’s Marco—a gritty revenge thriller— that captured nationwide attention. The film became a sleeper hit, praised for its raw intensity and the protagonist’s ruthless transformation after his blind foster brother is murdered.

Marco’s cast includes Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, and Ishaan Shoukath. The film is currently streaming on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium.

Full List: Google’s Top 10 Most Searched Movies of 2025 in India

Google’s trending list reflects a mix of new blockbusters, unexpected comeback films, and even a 2016 romantic drama. Here’s the complete ranking:

Saiyaara Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Coolie War 2 Sanam Teri Kasam Marco Housefull 5 Game Changer Mrs. Mahavatar Narsimha

Surprising Comebacks and Online Buzz: Why These Films Dominated Searches

Sanam Teri Kasam Climbs Back Into Relevance

The 2016 film saw a massive resurgence after the sequel announcement. A dramatic fallout between lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane—following the Pahalgam attack—kept the title trending for weeks.

War 2 and Game Changer Sparked Curiosity for the Wrong Reasons

War 2 , despite starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, underperformed, driving online debates and searches

Game Changer, made at an enormous budget of Rs 450 crore, became a conversation topic due to delays and disappointing box office returns

Housefull 5 Trends Amid Negative Publicity

Akshay Kumar’s comedy was heavily trolled for its vulgar humour, keeping it in search feeds consistently.

Marco Emerges as an Underdog Winner

Made on a modest Rs 25 crore budget, Marco’s box office jump to Rs 102.55 crore worldwide earned it national recognition.

Google’s list of the Top 10 Most Searched Movies of 2025 highlights a year dominated by pan-Indian spectacles, surprise comebacks, and digital buzz. While Mohanlal’s blockbusters didn’t cut, Unni Mukundan’s Marco stood tall as Malayalam cinema’s only representative, proving once again that strong storytelling can shine even without massive budgets or star-powered hype.

