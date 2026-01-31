Grammy Awards 2026 on OTT in India: Date, Time, Streaming Platform, Host and Performers

The Grammy Awards 2026, widely known as Music’s Biggest Night, are set to return with their 68th edition, celebrating the finest achievements in the global music industry. Organised by the Recording Academy, the prestigious award ceremony will feature major live performances, high-profile presenters, and industry-voted honours.
For Indian viewers, the Grammy Awards 2026 will be available to stream live on OTT, making it easy to watch the star-studded night from home.
When Are the Grammy Awards 2026?
The 68th Grammy Awards will take place in the United States on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Grammy Awards 2026 India Date and Time
India broadcast date: Monday, February 2, 2026
Live streaming time in India: From 6:30 AM IST onwards
Where to Watch the Grammy Awards 2026 in India on OTT?
Indian audiences can watch the Grammy Awards 2026 live on OTT through the following platforms:
Grammy Awards 2026 Streaming Details (India)
|Details
|Information
|Event
|Grammy Awards 2026 (68th Edition)
|OTT Platform
|JioHotstar
|OTT Access
|OTTplay Premium subscription
|Streaming Time
|6:30 AM IST onwards
|Venue
|Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
With an OTTplay Premium subscription, viewers can access JioHotstar along with multiple other streaming platforms under one plan.
Who Is Hosting the Grammy Awards 2026?
The 2026 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his sixth consecutive year as the host of the ceremony. The South African comedian, writer, producer, and television personality has become a familiar face for Grammy audiences, known for blending humour with cultural commentary.
Grammy Awards 2026: Presenters List
According to official Grammy announcements, the following celebrities are confirmed presenters at the 68th edition:
Carole King
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Doechii
Harry Styles
Jeff Goldblum
KAROL G
Lainey Wilson
Marcello Hernández
Nikki Glaser
Q-Tip
Queen Latifah
Teyana Taylor
A special surprise presenter is also expected to be revealed live during the ceremony.
Who Is Performing at the Grammy Awards 2026?
The Grammy Awards 2026 promise an unforgettable lineup of performances featuring established legends, global pop stars, and rising artists.
Confirmed Performers at Grammys 2026
Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber
Sabrina Carpenter
Pharrell Williams
Clipse
Post Malone
Reba McEntire
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Addison Rae
Alex Warren
KATSEYE
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
Olivia Dean
SOMBR
The Marías
Special Tribute Performances
Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson will perform a tribute honouring artists recently lost in the creative community
Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will present a tribute to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne
Lauryn Hill will pay homage to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack
Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards 2026
Lady Gaga, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, will take the stage at the 2026 ceremony. She has received seven nominations this year, including:
Record of the Year – “Abracadabra”
Song of the Year – “Abracadabra”
Album of the Year – MAYHEM
Best Pop Solo Performance – “Disease”
Best Pop Vocal Album – MAYHEM
Best Dance Pop Recording – “Abracadabra”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Harlequin
Grammy Awards 2026 Nominations and Voting Process
Winners at the Grammy Awards are selected by approximately 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy, ensuring that honours are based on peer recognition rather than public voting.
Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the second consecutive year, earning recognition for his collaboration with SZA on “Luther” and his album GNX in the Album of the Year category.
How to Watch the Grammy Awards 2026 Internationally?
Globally, the Grammy Awards 2026 will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.
Live broadcast: 8:00 PM – 11:30 PM ET
Paramount+ with Showtime: Live streaming access
Paramount+ Essential: On-demand streaming available a day later
The Grammy Awards 2026 are shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in recent years, with a powerful mix of chart-topping performances, emotional tributes, and major award moments. From Trevor Noah’s return as host to performances by Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and rising stars, the 68th Grammy Awards promise a memorable celebration of music.
For Indian viewers, live streaming on JioHotstar ensures easy access to music’s biggest night on February 2, 2026.
