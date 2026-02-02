Grammy Awards 2026 Winners List: Full Results From the 68th Annual Grammys

The 68th Grammy Awards, held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marked a defining moment in global music history. Hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, the ceremony celebrated artistic diversity, genre expansion, and historic firsts across the music industries worldwide.

From Kendrick Lamar’s dominance in rap to Lady Gaga’s pop triumph and Bad Bunny’s history-making Album of the Year win, the Grammy Awards 2026 reflected a year of cultural evolution and global influence.

Grammy Awards 2026 Highlights: A Night of Historic Wins

The 2026 Grammys stood out for several major milestones:

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year, making history on a global scale

Kendrick Lamar led the night with nine nominations and secured major rap wins

Lady Gaga continued her pop legacy with a key victory

A K-Pop act won a Grammy for the first time, marking a breakthrough moment

The Recording Academy’s peer-voted awards showcased the expanding reach of non-English, genre-blending, and international music.

Album of the Year Winner at the Grammy Awards 2026

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (WINNER)

Bad Bunny’s victory underscored the global dominance of Latin and urban music, cementing his influence beyond language and borders.

Best Pop, Rap and General Category Winners

Best Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga – Mayhem (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean (WINNER)

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – GNX (WINNER)

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off (WINNER)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity (WINNER)

Country, Rock and Alternative Category Winners

Best Contemporary Country Album

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken (WINNER)

Best Traditional Country Album

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health (WINNER)

Best Rock Album

Turnstile – Never Enough (WINNER)

Best Alternative Music Album

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World (WINNER)

R&B, Dance and Electronic Grammy 2026 Winners

Best R&B Album

Leon Thomas – Mutt (WINNER)

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – Folded (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua (WINNER)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Tame Impala – End of Summer (WINNER)

Historic Global and K-Pop Grammy Wins

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – EoO (WINNER)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop Demon Hunters) (WINNER)

This win marked the first-ever Grammy Award for a K-Pop act, signalling a major shift in the Recording Academy’s global recognition.

Jazz, Classical and Comedy Category Highlights

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live) (WINNER)

Best Orchestral Performance

Andris Nelsons – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (WINNER)

Producer and Songwriter of the Year

Producer of the Year

Cirkut (WINNER)

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen (WINNER)

Justin Bieber’s Grammy Awards 2026 Performance

Justin Bieber delivered a standout performance of “Yukon”, nominated for Best R&B Performance. Performing at the Grammys for the first time since 2022, Bieber turned heads with a bold stage look while showcasing his signature vocal style.

Earlier, he walked the red carpet with Hailey Bieber, marking their first joint Grammy appearance since 2022.

Why the Grammy Awards 2026 Were Significant

The 68th Grammy Awards reflected a redefining moment for the music industry. Genre boundaries blurred, global sounds took centre stage, and new voices gained long-overdue recognition.

With Latin music, K-Pop, alternative, and global performances earning top honors, the Grammys 2026 proved that the future of music is inclusive, international, and ever-evolving.

