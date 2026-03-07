Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vadivukkarasi’s Village Mystery Thriller Online

The Tamil mystery thriller Granny is preparing for its digital debut after a modest theatrical run. Directed by Vijaya Kumaran, the film blends elements of rural horror and crime investigation, centring on a mysterious elderly woman whose past is tied to unsettling secrets in a remote village.
The film will begin streaming on Sun NXT on March 6, 2026, giving audiences another opportunity to experience the eerie village drama from the comfort of their homes.
Granny OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
After its theatrical release earlier this year, Granny is now set for its OTT premiere. The film will be available to stream from March 6, 2026, exclusively on Sun NXT.
Viewers with an active subscription to the platform will be able to watch the suspense thriller online. The digital release is expected to help the film reach a broader audience, especially among viewers who enjoy watching horror and mystery films in a more immersive home setting.
Granny Storyline: A Village Mystery Unfolds
The story of Granny revolves around a tech-savvy couple who return to their ancestral village hoping to take a peaceful break from their busy city lives. However, their visit soon takes a disturbing turn when they encounter a mysterious elderly woman named Occhai.
As the couple spends more time in the village, strange incidents begin to occur. The presence of Occhai creates an uneasy atmosphere, and hidden secrets slowly begin to surface. The couple eventually discovers that the woman’s past is connected to a chilling death in the village—one that many believed had been forgotten.
Set across a tense night in a village near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, the narrative also follows a parallel investigation into a series of brutal child murders. As the story progresses, the link between the mysterious woman and the crimes gradually comes to light, revealing a haunting truth that refuses to remain buried.
Granny Trailer: A Glimpse Into the Suspenseful Horror Drama
The trailer of Granny introduces viewers to the unsettling atmosphere of the rural setting. It shows the techie couple returning to their ancestral home, where their encounter with Occhai begins to unravel a chain of disturbing events.
The visuals hint at hidden secrets, a mysterious death, and rising fear within the village. The trailer emphasises the film’s slow-building tension and the chilling revelations that await as the night unfolds.
Granny Cast and Crew
The film features veteran actor Vadivukkarasi in a prominent role, portraying a mysterious elderly woman with a dark and complex past.
The supporting cast includes:
Dhileepan
Gajaraj
Singampuli
Anand Nag
GV Aparna
Master Ghanshyam
The screenplay is written by Ku. Karthik and Vijaya Kumaran, while the technical team includes cinematographer A. Manikandan, music composer Chelliah Pandian, and editor MS Gopi. Art direction is handled by PBK Mahendran, with action sequences choreographed by Action Prakash.
Granny Box Office Performance and Early Reception
Granny was initially released in theatres on January 30, 2026, but it struggled to generate strong word-of-mouth and performed modestly at the box office.
The film received mixed responses from critics and audiences. While many viewers appreciated the rural horror premise and atmospheric setting, some reviews noted that the film lacked the intensity and jump scares typically expected from the genre. Discussions also centred on the dark visual tone and uneven CGI effects.
Despite the mixed reception, the film currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10, indicating that it has found appreciation among certain viewers.
With its OTT release, Granny is hoping to reach a wider audience and gain renewed attention from fans of slow-burning village horror and mystery thrillers.
