Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release Date – When and Where to Watch Meena and Sanjana Dipu’s Psychological Thriller

The upcoming Malayalam psychological thriller series Secret Stories: Roslin is preparing for its digital debut, generating strong buzz among fans of suspense dramas. The series stars Sanjana Dipu, Meena, and Vineeth in pivotal roles and is being presented by acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, best known for directing Drishyam.
With its intriguing trailer and mysterious storyline, the show has already caught the attention of audiences eager to watch a new thriller unfold on OTT.
Secret Stories: Roslin OTT Release Date and Platform
Secret Stories: Roslin is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform Jio Hotstar. According to recent announcements shared by the team, the psychological thriller series will begin streaming on February 27, 2026.
The series will be available to a wide audience as it will stream in seven languages: Malayalam (original), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.
The upcoming show has already generated anticipation among thriller lovers, especially after the makers confirmed the release date through social media updates.
Jeethu Joseph Teases Roslin With Mysterious Video
Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who serves as the showrunner for Secret Stories: Roslin, recently shared a promotional video hinting at the theme of the upcoming series.
In the video posted on his social media accounts, the director appears holding a knife with a mysterious smile before cutting a watermelon. He then introduces the series and asks viewers an intriguing question about dreams, suggesting that the story revolves around mysterious visions experienced by the protagonist.
The teaser hints that the narrative unfolds through the disturbing dreams of a teenage girl, adding a psychological dimension to the thriller.
Plot: A Teen Girl Haunted by Dreams and a Mysterious Stalker
The story centers on Roslin, a 17-year-old girl portrayed by Sanjana Dipu. Her seemingly normal life takes a dark turn when she begins experiencing recurring nightmares about a mysterious stalker with distinctive green eyes.
As the nightmares intensify, the situation becomes even more unsettling when the same person from her dreams appears in real life as a houseguest. While Roslin’s parents develop trust in the stranger, she becomes increasingly convinced that he is hiding something dangerous.
The series explores Roslin’s attempts to understand her visions and uncover the truth as the line between her dreams and reality gradually blurs.
Secret Stories: Roslin Cast and Crew
The series features a notable ensemble cast led by Sanjana Dipu as Roslin. Veteran actress Meena and actor Vineeth play the roles of Roslin’s parents.
The supporting cast includes:
Hakkim Shajahan
Anishma Anilkumar
Shankar Ramakrishnan
The series is directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, while popular Malayalam lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar makes his debut as a screenwriter with this project.
The thriller is expected to deliver a suspense-filled narrative combining psychological drama with mystery.
Growing Anticipation Among Fans
The announcement of Secret Stories: Roslin has sparked excitement among fans, especially after actress Meena confirmed the series’ release through a message to viewers. Many viewers expressed enthusiasm on social media, praising the trailer and sharing their eagerness to watch the show.
With its intriguing premise, experienced creative team, and strong performances, Secret Stories: Roslin is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Malayalam web series releases on OTT in 2026.
Also Read:
Dheeram OTT Release: Where to Watch Indrajith Sukumaran’s Malayalam Investigation Thriller Online
Gandhi Talks OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Silent Social Drama Online
Subedaar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Online