Gujarati Hit Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate Outshines Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava in Week 6 Collections

Gujarati cinema has scripted history with Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which has surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to register the highest sixth-week box office collection of 2025. The film’s extraordinary performance is even more remarkable considering its small regional scale, limited screen count, and modest production budget.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and featuring Karan Joshi, Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Anshu Joshi, and Kinnal Nayak, the film has become a cultural and commercial sensation across Gujarat and select pockets nationwide.

A Historic 6th Week: Gujarati Film Outperforms Mainstream Hindi Release

Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected a staggering ₹24.40 crore in its sixth week, overtaking Chhaava, which earned ₹16.30 crore during the same period. This achievement places the Gujarati film among the rare regional titles to display such exceptional long-term theatrical strength.

Week 6 Collections – Detailed Breakdown

Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate:

Friday: ₹2.75 crore

Saturday: ₹4.50 crore

Sunday: ₹6.50 crore

Monday: ₹2.50 crore

Tuesday: ₹3.00 crore

Wednesday: ₹2.65 crore

Thursday: ₹2.50 crore

The film’s stable weekday hold and surging weekend jumps indicate strong audience demand even after 35 days—patterns usually reserved for large-scale pan-India blockbusters.

Chhaava Week 6 Performance:

Friday: ₹2.10 crore

Saturday: ₹3.65 crore

Sunday: ₹4.65 crore

Monday–Thursday: ₹1.60 crore, ₹1.50 crore, ₹1.40 crore, ₹1.40 crore

While Chhaava performed respectably for a Hindi film in its sixth week, it could not match the exponential momentum of Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate.

From ₹33 Lakh Opening to ₹634 Crore Total: The Rise of a Regional Phenomenon

The film’s meteoric rise remains one of the biggest success stories of the year:

Week-wise Box Office Trajectory

Week 1: ₹33 lakh

Week 2: ₹27 lakh

Week 3: ₹62 lakh — strong word-of-mouth begins

Week 4: ₹12.08 crore

Week 5: ₹25.70 crore

Week 6: ₹24.40 crore

With its Week 6 numbers, the film now stands at a total of ₹634 crore, solidifying its status as one of the most successful Gujarati films ever made.

What amplifies the achievement is the film’s extremely low budget—reported to be around ₹30–50 lakh—making its return on investment unprecedented in modern Indian cinema.

Beating Multiple New Releases Across Languages

The film’s 6th-week figures also surpassed the opening week or recent totals of several popular titles:

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha: ₹20.65 crore (Week 1)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma: ₹1.35 crore

Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: ₹1.44 crore

This comparison further highlights the extraordinary momentum Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate continues to generate.

Why the Film Is Performing Exceptionally Well

Strong Word-of-Mouth

The turning point emerged in Week 3, where audience appreciation escalated, pulling families and repeat viewers to theatres.

Deep Cultural Appeal

The film connects strongly with Gujarati audiences due to its rooted storytelling and relatable emotional beats.

Limited Budget, Maximum Impact

Despite being a low-budget regional drama, the narrative strength and emotional resonance have made it a crowd favourite.

Sustained Demand Across Weeks

Stable weekday collections and significant weekend jumps through Week 6 demonstrate the film’s extraordinary staying power.

Laalo–Krishna Sada Sahaayate has redefined what regional cinema can achieve at the Indian box office. By topping the sixth-week charts of 2025 and outperforming major Hindi releases like Chhaava, the film stands as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling, audience connection, and strong word-of-mouth. Its historic performance marks a proud moment for Gujarati cinema.

