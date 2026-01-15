Gustaakh Ishq OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vijay Varma–Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Romantic Drama

After a modest theatrical run, the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq is ready to find a new audience on digital platforms. Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra, the film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and has been noted for its poetic sensibility, period aesthetics, and old-world romance.
The makers have officially confirmed the film’s OTT release date, allowing viewers to watch the 1990s-set love story from the comfort of their homes.
Gustaakh Ishq OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Gustaakh Ishq will premiere on OTT on January 23, 2026.
The film will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar
The digital release arrives nearly 60 days after the film’s theatrical debut in November 2025.
Where to Watch Gustaakh Ishq Online
Viewers can streamGustaakh Ishq by subscribing to JioHotstar. Once subscribed, the film can be found in the movie section of the platform starting January 23, 2026.
Quick Details:
Movie: Gustaakh Ishq
OTT Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium supported)
OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
Theatrical Release: November 2025
Gustaakh Ishq Story: A Love Letter to Poetry and Old Delhi
Set in the late 1990s, Gustaakh Ishq unfolds in Purani Dilli and parts of Punjab, capturing an era steeped in Urdu poetry, cultural refinement, and understated romance.
Vijay Varma plays Nawabuddin Saifuddin, a young man struggling to revive his late father’s failing printing press while supporting his family. In a bid to save the business, he approaches Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah), a legendary but reclusive Urdu poet, hoping to publish his unpublished works.
While posing as Aziz Beg’s disciple to earn his trust, Nawabuddin finds himself falling in love with the poet’s recently divorced daughter, Minni (also known as Mannat), portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh. What begins as a gentle romance soon turns complicated as Nawabuddin is forced to choose between love, loyalty, and ambition.
The film explores themes of art versus commerce, legacy, sacrifice, and whether creativity needs mass acceptance to hold value.
Gustaakh Ishq Cast and Crew
Main Cast:
Vijay Varma as Nawabuddin Saifuddin
Fatima Sana Shaikh as Minni / Mannat
Naseeruddin Shah as poet Aziz Beg
Sharib Hashmi in a supporting role
Crew:
Director: Vibhu Puri
Producer: Manish Malhotra
Critical Reception and What to Expect on OTT
While Gustaakh Ishq was praised for its visual aesthetics, performances, and deep engagement with Urdu poetry, it received mixed responses for its slow pacing, uneven screenplay, and subdued climax. Despite this, the film has developed interest among viewers who enjoy offbeat, old-school romances with literary undertones.
Its OTT release is expected to help the film reach audiences who appreciate slow-burn storytelling and culturally rich narratives.
Why Gustaakh Ishq May Find a Second Life on Streaming
With its deliberate pacing, poetic dialogue, and focus on emotional nuance, Gustaakh Ishq is better suited for a home-viewing experience. Streaming platforms offer the space for audiences to engage with their themes without the pressure of theatrical expectations.
As it lands on JioHotstar this month, the film may finally receive the attention it missed during its theatrical run.
