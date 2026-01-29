Gustaakh Ishq to Vaa Vaathiyaar: 5 Must-Watch New Indian OTT Releases This Week

From a poetic Hindi romance to a quirky Malayalam fantasy and a nostalgic Tamil cop drama, this week’s OTT slate offers something for every kind of viewer. Featuring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nivin Pauly and Karthi, these new Indian-language releases are now streaming on popular platforms

The five latest OTT releases in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Gustaakh Ishq (Hindi) – A Poetic Romance Rooted in Urdu Literature

Streaming on:JioHotstar

Starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gustaakh Ishq is a tender romantic drama that blends love, language and legacy. The story follows Nawabuddin, a young man desperate to save his father’s struggling printing press. His life takes an unexpected turn when he seeks help from the celebrated Urdu poet Aziz.

What begins as a reluctant engagement with poetry slowly transforms into a heartfelt romance, as Nawabuddin falls for Minnat, the poet’s daughter. Naseeruddin Shah’s nuanced performance as the poet adds gravitas to the film, which previously premiered at IFFI Goa before its theatrical run.

Sarvam Maya (Malayalam) – A Whimsical Fantasy with a Modern Ghost

Streaming on:JioHotstar

Nivin Pauly headlines Sarvam Maya, a light-hearted Malayalam film that mixes fantasy, humour and emotion. He plays Prabhendu, a struggling guitarist who returns to his ancestral home after a failed gig, only to find his life disrupted by an unusual ghost.

Unlike conventional horror comedies, the film avoids jump scares and instead leans into charm and satire. The ghost, Delulu, is obsessed with smartphones and online shopping, leading to several amusing moments. Riya Shibu’s performance stands out in this box-office hit, which reportedly crossed ₹100 crore during its theatrical run.

Vaa Vaathiyaar (Tamil) – Karthi’s Nostalgic Cop Drama with a Twist

Streaming on:Prime Video

Karthi stars in Vaa Vaathiyaar, a Tamil film that blends cop drama with nostalgia. The movie entered theatres late during the Pongal 2026 season but quickly moved to OTT after a short theatrical run.

The story centres on Ramu, a police officer whose grandfather is a devoted fan of legendary actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR. Following a series of events, Ramu begins impersonating the iconic screen figure, leading to unexpected consequences. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this inventive yet divisive film.

Constable (Telugu) – A Gritty Small-Town Crime Thriller

Streaming on: ETV win

Actor Varus Sadesh takes on the role of a police officer for the first time in his career with Constable. This Telugu crime drama follows a small-town cop investigating a brutal murder that hits painfully close to home—the victim is his own niece.

With little institutional backing, the officer is forced to rely on his instincts to uncover the truth. While the low-budget film struggled at the box office, its intense premise and grounded storytelling are expected to resonate better with OTT audiences.

Devkhel (Marathi) – A Supernatural Mystery Set in Coastal Maharashtra

Streaming on:ZEE5

Devkhel is a Marathi web series set in a Konkan village haunted by a chilling annual pattern—every Holi, a villager dies under mysterious circumstances. Locals believe a supernatural force is responsible, but Inspector Vishwas Saranjame isn’t convinced.

Played by Ankush Chaudhari, the inspector sets out to uncover the truth behind the recurring deaths. The series combines folklore, suspense and investigative drama, with supporting performances by Onkar Bhojane, Veena Jamkar and Mangesh Desai.

This week’s OTT releases reflect the diversity of Indian storytelling—from romance and fantasy to crime and folklore. Whether you’re in the mood for poetic love stories, nostalgic cinema or gripping investigations, these new Indian OTT releases offer plenty of compelling choices.

