Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Date, Box Office Success, and Plot Synopsis

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and stellar performances. As the movie continues to draw attention, viewers eagerly anticipate its release on OTT platforms. Here's everything you need to know about the film's OTT release date, its box office success, and the intriguing plot that has piqued curiosity.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date and Platform

While 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is currently playing in theaters, reports suggest that it will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Based on industry practices and speculation, the film's OTT release on Amazon Prime Video is expected to occur in late March or early April 2024. This aligns with typical timelines for streaming premieres following a successful theatrical run.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection

Despite a modest start, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has seen a significant increase in box office revenue. Within just three days of its release, the film earned a domestic box office collection of Rs 25 crore (net). Notably, its earnings surged over the weekend, demonstrating growing interest among audiences.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Plot Synopsis

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' narrates the tale of Aryan, who encounters the perfect girl, Sifra, during an official assignment in the US. Their love story takes an unexpected turn when Aryan discovers that Sifra is a humanoid android, leading to a complex exploration of love, identity, and societal norms.

Shahid Kapoor, in discussing his role in the film, expressed his excitement for portraying a character in a refreshing and unconventional love story. He highlighted the joy of embodying a free-flowing character that allowed him to explore spontaneity and light-heartedness, a departure from his previous roles.