Mangalavaaram OTT: Payal Rajput's Thriller Set to Premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar – Release Date, Cast, and more

Mangalavaaram OTT: Director Ajay Bhupathi and actress Payal Rajput, known for their previous hit RX 100, are back with another gripping thriller titled 'Mangalavaaram.' Having hit theaters on November 17, 2023, the film has not only captivated audiences but has also garnered praise from critics.

In a major announcement, 'Mangalavaaram' has sealed a streaming deal with Disney Plus Hotstar, covering multiple Indian languages, excluding Hindi. The filmmakers are optimistic about replicating the film's success on the digital stage, with Disney Plus Hotstar gearing up to unveil the premiere date shortly.

Mangalavaaram Cast and Production

The movie features a stellar cast, including Ajmal Ameer, Nandita Sweta, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Divya Pillai, Ravindra Vijay, among others. Produced by Swathi Reddy Gunupati and M Suresh Varma under Mudhra Media Works, in collaboration with Ajay Bhupathi’s A Creative Works, 'Mangalavaaram' is complemented by an enchanting musical score composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Mangalavaaram Plot

Set in a village gripped by fear due to mysterious Tuesday murders, 'Mangalavaaram' centers around Shailu, a young woman who becomes the focal point of the unsettling occurrences. The twist? Shailu has already taken her own life. The narrative unfolds, revealing the mystery behind Mangalavaaram and Shailu's demise.

Following the tremendous success of RX 100, the dynamic duo of Ajay Bhupathi and Payal Rajput are set to captivate audiences once again with the digital premiere of 'Mangalavaaram' on Disney Plus Hotstar. Stay tuned for the announcement of the official premiere date.

Mangalavaaram OTT Release Details

Exciting news for fans eagerly anticipating the digital release! 'Mangalavaaram' is slated to start streaming on the last week of December, possibly on December 22. Disney Plus Hotstar has secured the multi-language streaming rights, while Aha Video holds the Telugu rights. Stay tuned for the official confirmation of this highly anticipated OTT release.