Tamil OTT Releases in December 2023: December 4th to December 10th, 2023

Tamil OTT Releases: Get ready for a cinematic rollercoaster as December brings an exciting lineup of Tamil movies and web series to your favorite OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. From pulse-pounding action to heartwarming romances and gripping suspense dramas, this month's releases promise a diverse array of entertainment for every discerning viewer. As the year comes to a close, make the most of your leisure time by indulging in these Tamil releases.
Embark on a thrilling heist action comedy adventure with 'Japan,' the latest Tamil gem directed by the talented Raju Murugan. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this film stars Karthi and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles, supported by a stellar cast including Sunil, Vijay Milton, and Jithan Ramesh. Launched on Diwali week, this movie has stirred the critics with mixed reviews, and now it's set to captivate audiences on Netflix starting December 11.
Prepare for a ride back in time with 'Jigarthanda Double X' (also known as Jigarthanda 2), a Western action comedy directed by Karthik Subbaraj. This prequel to the 2014 hit 'Jigarthanda' unfolds in the 1970s, weaving the tale of a filmmaker and a gangster collaborating on a Western film. With a star-studded cast led by Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah, this film promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for its release on your favorite OTT platform.
Pawan Kumar's action-packed thriller 'Dhoomam' takes center stage in the Malayalam film scene. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie features Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali in captivating lead roles. Lauded for its gripping narrative, 'Dhoomam' is set to hit Book My Show Stream in Tamil on December 5, offering a dose of high-octane drama for fans of the genre.
Immerse yourself in the inspiring journey of Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, with '800.' Directed by M.S. Sripathy and featuring Madhur Mittal in the lead role, this biographical sports film captures the highs and lows of Muralitharan's life. Currently available on Jio Cinema, '800' stands as a testament to the cricketing icon's legacy and achievements.