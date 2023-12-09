Tamil OTT Releases in December 2023: December 4th to December 10th, 2023

Tamil OTT Releases: Get ready for a cinematic rollercoaster as December brings an exciting lineup of Tamil movies and web series to your favorite OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. From pulse-pounding action to heartwarming romances and gripping suspense dramas, this month's releases promise a diverse array of entertainment for every discerning viewer. As the year comes to a close, make the most of your leisure time by indulging in these Tamil releases.