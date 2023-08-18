Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters this week: Theaters are buzzing with excitement, poised to unveil an unmatched lineup of Hindi movies. Last week, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 broke all box office records. And this week too, there are two amazing movies about to premiere in theaters. From compelling narratives to heartwarming stories, this week's cinematic offerings guarantee to make you happy. Here is the list of Hindi movies releasing in theatres this week.
Release Date: August 18, 2023 | An Inspiring Cricket Story
The movie "Ghoomer," slated for release on August 18, 2023, tells the uplifting story of Anina (Saiyami Kher). Anina has had a burning love for cricket since she was a young girl, despite all of the physical challenges. She successfully juggles sports and academics with the help of her father (Shivendra Singh Dungarpur), sage grandmother (Shabana Azmi), and brothers Anuj (Piyush Raina) and Tishu (Akshay Joshi). When Anina succeeds in getting accepted into the trials for the Indian cricket team, her journey takes a significant turn. Her abilities are put to the test by a disruptive incident involving a vengeful former player named Paddy, Padam Singh Sodhi (Abhishek Bachchan). Unfazed, Anina overcomes the challenges, earns a spot on the team, and starts down a transformative path. The film captures Anina's resilience as she navigates triumphs and setbacks, rewriting her destiny in the face of adversity.
Release Date: August 18, 2023 | Bollywood Comedy Adventure
Prepare to be overcome by fits of laughter when "Non-Stop Dhamaal," an outrageous comedy, debuts on August 18, 2023. This delightful family movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of the movie business. Satinder (played by Annu Kapoor), a creative film director, and his budding writing partner Amar (Manoj Joshi), set out on a determined quest to find funding for their ground-breaking project. In an unexpected alliance, Jassu Bhai (Asrani) and the shrewd businessman Khattri (Priyanshu Chatterjee) navigate uncharted waters in the world of filmmaking. Meanwhile, the movie will also follow the journey of Raju Bhangarwala (Rajpal Yadav), an ardent devotee of actress Shreya Kapoor, as he weaves through the bustling streets of Mumbai in pursuit of his destiny. As their paths serendipitously intertwine, fates collide, giving rise to a whirlwind of bewilderment, heartfelt emotions, and rib-tickling comedy.