Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters this week

Ghoomer

Release Date: August 18, 2023 | An Inspiring Cricket Story

The movie "Ghoomer," slated for release on August 18, 2023, tells the uplifting story of Anina (Saiyami Kher). Anina has had a burning love for cricket since she was a young girl, despite all of the physical challenges. She successfully juggles sports and academics with the help of her father (Shivendra Singh Dungarpur), sage grandmother (Shabana Azmi), and brothers Anuj (Piyush Raina) and Tishu (Akshay Joshi). When Anina succeeds in getting accepted into the trials for the Indian cricket team, her journey takes a significant turn. Her abilities are put to the test by a disruptive incident involving a vengeful former player named Paddy, Padam Singh Sodhi (Abhishek Bachchan). Unfazed, Anina overcomes the challenges, earns a spot on the team, and starts down a transformative path. The film captures Anina's resilience as she navigates triumphs and setbacks, rewriting her destiny in the face of adversity.