Kannada films in theatres and OTT in August 2023: From Pentagon to Thothapuri 2 to Kshetrapathi, Baang, and Toby

Kannada films in theatres and OTT in August 2023: August is set to be an exciting month for Kannada cinema enthusiasts, with a diverse array of films hitting theaters. After a rather lackluster start to the year, July saw a glimmer of hope with movies like "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," "Aachar & Co," and "Kousalya Supraja Rama" making an impact at the box office. Now, let's take a closer look at the intriguing movies lined up for August:
Sensational Star Komal Kumar returns to the screen in the horror-comedy "Namo Bhoothathma 2," reuniting with director Murali Master after a decade. This time, the duo presents an original tale revolving around a group of friends in Chikkamagalur who encounter eerie paranormal forces at a house. Scheduled for release on August 4, this thrilling movie promises to deliver a unique blend of scares and humor.
"Sheela," a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual, marks the return of Ragini Dwivedi to the silver screen since her last release in 2019. Portraying the role of a single mother, Ragini faces numerous challenges while attempting to sell ancestral property left behind by her late husband. The film, releasing on August 4, is sure to showcase her acting prowess in this emotionally charged drama.
Director Vijayaprasad's sequel "Thothapuri Chapter 2" sees Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh take the lead once again, along with Dhananjaya and Suman Ranganath in more significant roles. Set to compete with a Tamil Superstar's movie, the film aims to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline. Catch it in theaters from August 11 onwards.
In "Kshetrapathi," the talented Naveen Shankar, known for his impactful performances, takes center stage as the protagonist. The film tackles pertinent agrarian issues, offering a fresh take on societal challenges. Following his successes in previous ventures, Naveen's solo lead performance is sure to leave a lasting impression. "Kshetrapathi" releases on August 18.
Debutant director Sree Ganesh Parashuram presents "Baang," a dark comedy that revolves around four friends and a mysterious bag that turns their lives upside down. Packed with gripping twists and turns, the movie stars Ritvik Muralidhar, Sunil Gujjar, Natya Ranka, Saatvika, Shanvi Srivastava, and Raghu Dixit in pivotal roles. Catch "Baang" on the big screen from August 18.
Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty's much-anticipated revenge drama, "Toby," directed by Basil AL Chalakkal, promises an enthralling cinematic experience. Based on a compelling story by Dayanand TK, the film boasts a talented cast including Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Chaithra J Achar, and Samyukta Hornad. With captivating music by Midhun Mukundan and excellent cinematography by Praveen Shriyan, known for their work on Raj's previous hits, "Toby" is all set to hit theaters on August 25.
"Aachar & Co" is a heartfelt presentation from PRK Studios, helmed by debutante director Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, who also co-wrote the script and takes on the role of the protagonist. Set in 1960s Bengaluru, the film revolves around a close-knit family grappling with the profound loss of their patriarch. Delving into themes of grief, resilience, and familial bonds, this emotional journey showcases how the family members navigate through their grief, rediscover themselves, and ultimately find solace in each other. With a powerful narrative and authentic performances, "Aachar & Co" promises to be a touching and relatable cinematic experience.
"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" is a vibrant campus comedy presented by Rakshit Shetty and directed by debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy. The film follows the adventures of a group of young and enthusiastic hostel students, played by a talented cast of newcomers. Set for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023, the movie has already garnered attention, securing a post-theatrical streaming deal with Zee5, set to release on August 25, 2023. Packed with humor, camaraderie, and relatable college experiences, "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" promises to be a joyful and laughter-filled ride for the audience.
"Namo Bhoothathma 2" is an exciting horror-comedy written and directed by choreographer Murali Master. Starring the talented Komal Kumar in the lead role, this film marks their latest collaboration after a decade. As a sequel to a successful predecessor, the movie is set to spook and entertain audiences alike with its unique blend of scares and humor. While the theatrical release is scheduled for August 4, the film has already secured its digital partner, Sun NXT, ensuring that fans can continue to enjoy the chills and laughter at the comfort of their screens.
Hemanth Hegde's comedy-drama "Nam Nani Maduve Prasanga" highlights an important issue faced by farmers in the business of finding suitable brides. The film, which released in theatres on April 7, 2023, delivers a humorous yet poignant take on the challenges of rural matchmaking. With its sharp wit and insightful commentary, the movie provides a delightful and thought-provoking cinematic experience. Anticipation grows as the streaming platform Jio Cinemas is set to bring this heartwarming tale to a wider audience, with the streaming date yet to be announced.
"Yadha Yadha Hi" is the official Kannada remake of the Telugu film "Evaru" and features a star-studded cast including Hariprriya, Vasishta N Simha, and Diganth in leading roles. This suspenseful thriller promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot and stellar performances. While the streaming platform and date are yet to be announced, fans can anticipate a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns that will keep them guessing until the very end.
The Mysterious Case of Maayavi: The second installment in the riveting Kannada detective saga, "Shivaji Surathkal: The Mysterious Case of Maayavi," takes audiences on another thrilling ride with the brilliant sleuth Ramesh Aravind, who reprises his role as the lead. Set six years after the original, this film presents case number 131 for the detective, promising a complex and compelling mystery that challenges his intellect and wit. Streaming exclusively on Zee5 Kannada, the film is a must-watch for fans of the detective genre and those craving an immersive cinematic experience filled with suspense and intrigue.
"Pentagon" is a collection of five captivating short films, each directed by a different filmmaker, coming together to offer an insightful and overarching view of life, death, and everything in between. Boasting a talented ensemble cast including Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar, P Ravishankar, Tanisha Kuppanda, and Prakash Belawadi, among others, these short films promise to deliver diverse and thought-provoking narratives. With a mix of emotions, genres, and themes, "Pentagon" offers an enriching cinematic experience that explores the human condition from multiple perspectives. The streaming platform and release date are yet to be announced, heightening the anticipation for this unique cinematic endeavor.