Kannada films in theatres and OTT in August 2023: From Pentagon to Thothapuri 2 to Kshetrapathi, Baang, and Toby

Kannada films in theatres and OTT in August 2023: August is set to be an exciting month for Kannada cinema enthusiasts, with a diverse array of films hitting theaters. After a rather lackluster start to the year, July saw a glimmer of hope with movies like "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare," "Aachar & Co," and "Kousalya Supraja Rama" making an impact at the box office. Now, let's take a closer look at the intriguing movies lined up for August:

Namo Bhoothathma 2

Sensational Star Komal Kumar returns to the screen in the horror-comedy "Namo Bhoothathma 2," reuniting with director Murali Master after a decade. This time, the duo presents an original tale revolving around a group of friends in Chikkamagalur who encounter eerie paranormal forces at a house. Scheduled for release on August 4, this thrilling movie promises to deliver a unique blend of scares and humor.

Sheela

"Sheela," a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual, marks the return of Ragini Dwivedi to the silver screen since her last release in 2019. Portraying the role of a single mother, Ragini faces numerous challenges while attempting to sell ancestral property left behind by her late husband. The film, releasing on August 4, is sure to showcase her acting prowess in this emotionally charged drama.

Thothapuri Chapter 2

Director Vijayaprasad's sequel "Thothapuri Chapter 2" sees Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh take the lead once again, along with Dhananjaya and Suman Ranganath in more significant roles. Set to compete with a Tamil Superstar's movie, the film aims to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline. Catch it in theaters from August 11 onwards.

Kshetrapathi

In "Kshetrapathi," the talented Naveen Shankar, known for his impactful performances, takes center stage as the protagonist. The film tackles pertinent agrarian issues, offering a fresh take on societal challenges. Following his successes in previous ventures, Naveen's solo lead performance is sure to leave a lasting impression. "Kshetrapathi" releases on August 18.

Baang

Debutant director Sree Ganesh Parashuram presents "Baang," a dark comedy that revolves around four friends and a mysterious bag that turns their lives upside down. Packed with gripping twists and turns, the movie stars Ritvik Muralidhar, Sunil Gujjar, Natya Ranka, Saatvika, Shanvi Srivastava, and Raghu Dixit in pivotal roles. Catch "Baang" on the big screen from August 18.

Toby

Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty's much-anticipated revenge drama, "Toby," directed by Basil AL Chalakkal, promises an enthralling cinematic experience. Based on a compelling story by Dayanand TK, the film boasts a talented cast including Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Chaithra J Achar, and Samyukta Hornad. With captivating music by Midhun Mukundan and excellent cinematography by Praveen Shriyan, known for their work on Raj's previous hits, "Toby" is all set to hit theaters on August 25.