Annapoorani OTT Release Date, Where to Watch: Nayanthara's Culinary Tale Unveiled!

Annapoorani OTT Release: Discover the exciting world of Annapoorani, a delicious culinary drama starring the amazing Nayanthara in her 75th film. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the movie is a treat for the senses as Nayanthara plays a Tamil Brahmin girl with dreams of becoming a top chef.

When and Where to Watch Annapoorani?

Get ready for the big show! Annapoorani has secured its spot on Zee5, but the official release date is still under wraps, keeping us eagerly waiting.

What's Annapoorani All About?

Imagine Nayanthara as Annapoorani, a lively member of a traditional family in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu. She dreams of being a corporate chef, but her family's strict traditions, with her dad as a temple priest, create obstacles. The film unfolds the challenges she faces in pursuing her dreams, set against the backdrop of traditions and mouthwatering flavors.

Annapoorani: Meet the Cast

Joining Nayanthara on this tasty journey are actors like Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Sachu, Suresh Chakravarthy, Poornima Ravi, and more. With S Thaman handling the music, Sathyan Sooryan capturing the essence, and Praveen Anthony expertly editing, it's a recipe for success.

Annapoorani: Reviews

Annapoorani received positive reviews, despite facing tough competition on December 1. On its first day, it earned ₹60 lakh with an impressive 19.98% Tamil viewership. While we await the official release date, get ready for Nayanthara's upcoming projects, including 'Test' with Sashikanth, Siddharth, and R Madhavan. Also, catch a glimpse of her ongoing project, 'Mannangatti Since 1960,' directed by Dude Vicky, featuring Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath.