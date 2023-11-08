Hottest Rap Battles: MTV Hustle 03 Returns to the Stage!

Where to watch MTV Hustle 03

You can catch all the action of MTV Hustle 03 on JioCinema. The stage is set, and the beats are about to drop, so make sure you don't miss out!

When to Stream MTV Hustle 03

Every episode will be available for streaming on the app at 7 p.m. So, set your alarms, gather your friends, and get ready to witness some mind-blowing performances.

The Rising Star: Kayden Sharma

Hailing from the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the hip-hop sensation Kayden Sharma has taken the music industry by storm with his performance on MTV's "Hustle 03." Not only did he pay homage to Hyderabad's culture and cuisine, but his rap anthem "Street Celebrity" also received an avalanche of praise from the judges, mentors, and millions of eager viewers. It didn't take long for his electrifying performance video to go viral, and he even received a shout-out from none other than Rana Daggubati and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. It's safe to say that Kayden Sharma is the new pride of Hyderabad!

The Epic Showdown

On October 21, MTV and Jio Cinema premiered MTV Hustle 3, a rap battle extravaganza judged by the one and only Badshah, with mentors like Ikka, EPR, Dino James, and DeeMC. Viewers can't contain their excitement as they anticipate more jaw-dropping performances as the show unfolds.

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Badshah expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "POCO MTV Hustle 03 Represent, India’s only desi hip-hop stage, represents the dreams and aspirations of the Indian youth. I’m excited to return to the battleground. I can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered."

Squad Boss Ikka, leading the Ikka Gangsters, added, "MTV Hustle is the only show that recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop voices. While I came on the show last season as a guest and got a glimpse of the impressive talent, I’m super excited to debut as a Squad Boss and be right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!"