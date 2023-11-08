Hottest Rap Battles: MTV Hustle 03 Returns to the Stage!

MTV Hustle 03 is back with a bang for its third season! This unique musical show has become famous for churning out some of the nation's finest rappers. With the first two seasons being massive hits, fans can't wait to see what this season has in store. Remember hits like "Bhole," "Chore NCR Vaale," and many more that rocked the charts last year? Well, get ready for another round of epic rap battles on your favorite OTT platform.
You can catch all the action of MTV Hustle 03 on JioCinema. The stage is set, and the beats are about to drop, so make sure you don't miss out!
Every episode will be available for streaming on the app at 7 p.m. So, set your alarms, gather your friends, and get ready to witness some mind-blowing performances.
Hailing from the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the hip-hop sensation Kayden Sharma has taken the music industry by storm with his performance on MTV's "Hustle 03." Not only did he pay homage to Hyderabad's culture and cuisine, but his rap anthem "Street Celebrity" also received an avalanche of praise from the judges, mentors, and millions of eager viewers. It didn't take long for his electrifying performance video to go viral, and he even received a shout-out from none other than Rana Daggubati and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. It's safe to say that Kayden Sharma is the new pride of Hyderabad!
On October 21, MTV and Jio Cinema premiered MTV Hustle 3, a rap battle extravaganza judged by the one and only Badshah, with mentors like Ikka, EPR, Dino James, and DeeMC. Viewers can't contain their excitement as they anticipate more jaw-dropping performances as the show unfolds.
Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Badshah expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "POCO MTV Hustle 03 Represent, India’s only desi hip-hop stage, represents the dreams and aspirations of the Indian youth. I’m excited to return to the battleground. I can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered."
Squad Boss Ikka, leading the Ikka Gangsters, added, "MTV Hustle is the only show that recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop voices. While I came on the show last season as a guest and got a glimpse of the impressive talent, I’m super excited to debut as a Squad Boss and be right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!"