Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Bollywood's Sizzling Duos Join Karan Johar for the Ultimate Showdown on Disney+ Hotstar!

Buckle up, because Koffee With Karan Season 8 is brewing up some steamy surprises! A star-studded lineup featuring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday is set to grace Karan Johar's iconic couch. In a brand-new promo video unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar, the heat is on, and the chemistry is off the charts. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store.
The 50-second clip, aptly titled 'The Big Guest Reveal,' captures the dynamic duo of Alia and Kareena, engaged in playful banter with the charismatic host. Dressed in a dazzling white off-shoulder dress, Kareena cheekily claims, "I believe I'm the director's actor." Karan, never one to back down, fires back with a sly retort, "You're nobody's actor...you're your own actor." The sparks fly as Kareena probes Karan about his morning routine, and he responds with a mischievous grin, "Ask me no secrets, and I'll tell you no lies." Alia, resplendent in a deep brown shimmering dress, challenges Karan, asking if he wants people to "hate" her.
In a candid moment, Kajol tells Karan, "Humble is not your middle name," eliciting an unexpected reaction from the filmmaker. With a theatrical gasp, he exclaims, "How bitchy!" Rani, elegantly clad in a pale yellow mini dress, calmly declares her intention to "expose" him, leaving us eagerly anticipating the revelation.
Karan doesn't hold back when he playfully dubs Ajay Devgn a "sworn enemy of the industry." Ajay, known for his no-nonsense attitude, quips, "And once upon a time, you." Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the man behind the Singham franchise, shares the couch with Ajay, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the show.
Karan doesn't shy away from asking tough questions. He inquires about what sets Ananya apart from Sara. The witty Kedarnath actress playfully replies, "A night manager." Ananya, with her signature charm, tells Karan, "I'm feeling very Ananya 'Coy' Kapoor," hinting at something intriguing in her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, who previously shared the couch in Episode 2 of the current season, make a grand return. Sunny, known for headlining 'Gadar 2,' dons a dashing light pink blazer, while Bobby keeps it casual in a stylish blue printed shirt.
The upcoming season promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, revelations, and laughter, with Bollywood's finest spilling the beans and sharing their untold stories. Get ready for the hottest talk show in town, only on Disney+ Hotstar