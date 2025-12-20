Idol I Episodes 1–2 OTT Release Date, Time, Streaming Platforms, and Complete Drama Guide

The Korean drama Idol I is set to make its highly anticipated debut in December 2025, blending legal drama, mystery, romance, and the high-pressure world of K-pop. Starring Choi Soo-young and Kim Jae-yeong in lead roles, the series promises a unique narrative where courtroom battles collide with idol culture. Here’s everything you need to know about Idol I episodes 1 and 2, including release dates, streaming platforms, cast details, and plot.
Idol I Episodes 1 and 2 Release Date on OTT
The premiere of Idol I will roll out over two consecutive days, following a weekly broadcast schedule.
Episode 1 Release Date: December 22, 2025 (Monday)
Episode 2 Release Date: December 23, 2025 (Tuesday)
The drama will continue to release new episodes every Monday and Tuesday, keeping viewers engaged with a steady weekly schedule.
Idol I Episode Release Time Across Regions
In South Korea, Idol I airs at 22:00 KST (Korean Standard Time). For international audiences, the release time typically converts as follows:
India: Late evening
UK and Europe: Late afternoon to evening
Exact streaming times may vary slightly depending on the platform and region.
Where to Watch Idol I Episodes 1 and 2 Online
Viewers can watch Idol I through the following platforms:
South Korea: ENA and Genie TV
International Streaming: Netflix and Rakuten Viki
Availability may differ by country, so viewers are advised to check their local OTT listings.
Idol I Cast and Character Details
The drama features a strong ensemble cast led by well-known names from Korean television and music.
Choi Soo-young as Maeng Se-na – a brilliant criminal lawyer with a hidden emotional side
Kim Jae-yeong as Do Ra-ik – a man whose future is thrown into uncertainty by a shocking murder case
Supporting Cast
Jung Jae-kwang as Kwak Byung-gyun
Kim Hyun-jin as Park Chung-jae
Choi Hee-jin as Hong Hye-joo
Park Jung-woo as Choi Jae-hee
Each character adds depth to the legal mystery and emotional tensions driving the story forward.
Idol I Plot Summary: What Is the Korean Drama About?
Idol I is a legal mystery romance that follows Maeng Se-na, a top criminal lawyer known for handling complex cases. Unknown to most, she is also a devoted fan of the lead vocalist of the popular K-pop group Gold Boys.
Her personal and professional worlds collide when her favourite idol is accused of murder. Taking on his defence forces her to navigate courtroom battles, public scrutiny, and her own conflicted emotions, all while uncovering truths hidden behind fame and media narratives.
According to Netflix, the series revolves around:
“A top criminal lawyer who secretly worships a boy band finds her professional life colliding with her passion when her favourite idol becomes a murder suspect.”
Why Idol I Is a Must-Watch K-Drama
What sets Idol I apart is its seamless blend of genres. The drama explores how fame, justice, and personal belief intersect in a high-stakes environment. With its mix of legal intrigue, emotional storytelling, and insight into idol culture, the series appeals to fans of courtroom dramas, romance, and suspense-driven narratives.
The opening episodes establish strong character dynamics and a compelling central mystery, making Idol I one of the most promising Korean dramas of December 2025.
With a unique premise, a strong cast, and wide OTT availability on Netflix and Rakuten Viki, Idol I is shaping up to be a standout K-drama of the year. Episodes 1 and 2 set the stage for a gripping story that balances legal tension with emotional depth, making it a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts worldwide.
