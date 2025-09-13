Indra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vasanth Ravi’s Crime Thriller Online

Tamil actor Vasanth Ravi’s latest crime thriller Indra is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT premiere. After completing its theatrical run in August 2025, the film is now set to reach a wider audience through its digital debut this September.
Indra OTT Release Date and Platform
The post-theatrical streaming rights of Indra have been acquired by SunNXT, and the film will be available to stream from September 19, 2025. Along with SunNXT, subscribers of OTTplay Premium can also access the movie, making it easier for viewers to watch across multiple services.
|Title
|Indra
|OTT Platform
|SunNXT (via OTTplay Premium)
|OTT Release Date
|September 19, 2025
|Cast
|Vasanth Ravi, Mehreen Pirzada, Anikha Surendran, Sunil
|Director
|Sabarish Nanda
Plot and Storyline
Directed by debutant filmmaker Sabarish Nanda, Indra is a gripping crime thriller that follows the story of a suspended police officer. Vasanth Ravi plays the lead role of the cop who suddenly loses his vision while in pursuit of a dangerous serial killer. The killer’s targets are women, and in a shocking twist, the officer’s own wife becomes one of the victims.
The film delves into his desperate and emotional journey to track down the criminal—someone who shares a dark and tragic past with him. This layered narrative blends action, suspense, and personal grief, making it a tense thriller.
The supporting cast includes Mehreen Pirzada, Sunil, and Anikha Surendran, each playing crucial roles in the unfolding drama. On the technical side, Prabh Rahgav handles the cinematography, Praveen KL takes charge of editing, and Ajmal Tahseen composes the music.
Vasanth Ravi’s Journey in Cinema
Vasanth Ravi, who made his acting debut with Taramani in 2017, has built a strong presence in Tamil cinema with varied roles. His notable films include Rocky, Asvins, and the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.
Taramani – Available on Prime Video
Asvins – Streaming on Netflix
Jailer – Available on SunNXT
Pon Ondru Kanden – Streaming on JioHotstar
Weapon – Available on Aha Tamil
While Rocky is yet to make its OTT debut, most of Ravi’s works can be accessed through OTTplay Premium.
Important Note on Title Confusion
It is worth noting that another film titled Indra, starring Chiranjeevi as Shankar Narayan/Indra Sena Reddy, also exists. That movie follows a completely different storyline involving Rayalaseema politics, family honor, and revenge. To avoid confusion, viewers should be aware that the 2025 Indra starring Vasanth Ravi is unrelated to the Chiranjeevi classic.
With its suspenseful premise, emotional stakes, and strong performances, Indra promises to be a solid addition to the list of Tamil crime thrillers. Audiences who missed the theatrical release can now stream the film from September 19, 2025, on SunNXT.
