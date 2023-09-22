Introducing "Haddi": The Exciting Story of a Transgender in the Dark World of Crime

Introducing "Haddi": Get ready for the thrilling ride of "Haddi," the latest sensation in the web series world. Directed by the talented Akshat Ajay Sharma, it finally premiered on September 7, exclusively on ZEE5. With its gripping tale and a stellar cast, "Haddi" has got everyone talking. People are especially intrigued by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's amazing transformation and the surprising appearance of Anurag Kashyap as an anti-hero. This intriguing web series was brought to life by the creative minds of Akshay Ajay Sharma, who not only directed but also co-wrote the series alongside Admya Bhalla.

Exclusive Rights with Zee Studios

Zee Studios holds the exclusive rights for "Haddi," including digital, satellite, and music rights. The release of "Haddi" on September 7, 2023, was eagerly awaited by fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has already made a mark in the world of web series.

Diving into the Dark World of Crime

"Haddi" is a gripping thriller that takes you into the life of a transgender person and their journey into the shadowy world of crime. The series sheds light on the challenges faced by transgender individuals in society and explores the flaws in our legal system that allow certain societal problems to persist. Akshat Ajay Sharma directs this thought-provoking series, with production overseen by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda.