Introducing "Haddi": The Exciting Story of a Transgender in the Dark World of Crime

Introducing "Haddi": Get ready for the thrilling ride of "Haddi," the latest sensation in the web series world. Directed by the talented Akshat Ajay Sharma, it finally premiered on September 7, exclusively on ZEE5. With its gripping tale and a stellar cast, "Haddi" has got everyone talking. People are especially intrigued by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's amazing transformation and the surprising appearance of Anurag Kashyap as an anti-hero. This intriguing web series was brought to life by the creative minds of Akshay Ajay Sharma, who not only directed but also co-wrote the series alongside Admya Bhalla.
Zee Studios holds the exclusive rights for "Haddi," including digital, satellite, and music rights. The release of "Haddi" on September 7, 2023, was eagerly awaited by fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has already made a mark in the world of web series.
"Haddi" is a gripping thriller that takes you into the life of a transgender person and their journey into the shadowy world of crime. The series sheds light on the challenges faced by transgender individuals in society and explores the flaws in our legal system that allow certain societal problems to persist. Akshat Ajay Sharma directs this thought-provoking series, with production overseen by Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda.
Apart from the outstanding performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Haddi and Anurag Kashyap as Pramod Alhawat, "Haddi" boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Ila Arun takes on the role of Amma, while Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub becomes Irfan. Other notable cast members include Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Jogi, Shridhar Dubey as Chunna, Rajesh Kumar as Satto, Saurabh Sachdeva as Inder, and appearances by Resh Lamba and Shubham Dubey. This captivating web series officially premiered on September 7, 2023.
The gripping trailer of "Haddi" was revealed on August 23, 2023, running for 2 minutes and 25 seconds. Filled with intense scenes, powerful dialogues, and exceptional performances by Nawazuddin and Anurag, the trailer gives you a glimpse into a story of love, revenge, and the identity struggle of a transgender person named Haddi. The full depth of the series's plot was revealed when it premiered on September 7, 2023.
Release Date: "Haddi" made its debut on September 7, 2023.
Director: Akshat Ajay Sharma helmed the project.
Cast: Notable cast members include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rajesh Kumar, Shridhar Dubey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.
Special Appearances: Any special appearances remain undisclosed.
Genre: "Haddi" combines elements of romance, drama, and thriller.
Storyline: The series revolves around the life of a transgender person and their journey into the world of crime.
OTT Platform: "Haddi" is exclusively available on ZEE5.
OTT Release Date: The series premiered on September 7, 2023.