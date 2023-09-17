This Week's New OTT Releases: Bhola Shankar, Barbie, and Bambai Meri Jaan and More Movies & TV Shows to Watch Online

Barbie (Rent)

The year's global cinematic sensation, "Barbie," is now available for rent on OTT platforms. Margot Robbie portrays the iconic Barbie from Barbieland, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, triggering an existential crisis. Alongside her is Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, who is driven to make Barbie take notice of him. As they navigate this path to enlightenment, they encounter harsh realities and forge new friendships. With an IMDb rating of 7.2, this English drama can be rented on BookMyShow Stream.

Bambai Meri Jaan

"Bambai Meri Jaan" transports viewers back to the tumultuous Bombay of the 1960s, delving into a world of gang conflicts, weaponry, and duplicity. At its heart is the complex relationship between Ismail Kadri (played by Kay Kay Menon), a principled police officer, and his criminal son Dara Kadri (played by Avinash Tiwary), who chooses a life of crime. Ismail laments, "Seher saaf karte karte mera ghar ganda ho gaya," as he cleanses the city while grappling with his son's choices. This Hindi action drama, with an IMDb rating of 6.6, is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhola Shankar

In "Bhola Shankar," a former gangster turned taxi driver inadvertently infuriates a crime syndicate by aiding the police in thwarting a smuggling operation. Fueled by a fierce quest for justice and a desire to protect his adopted sister, he embarks on a determined mission to unveil the mobsters behind the operation. This Telugu action drama, featuring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh, offers an IMDb rating of 3.1 and is accessible on Netflix.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2

The popular docu-series featuring Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who purchased the Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., returns with a new season. Follow their journey as they navigate the world of National League football in England. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, this English docu-series can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rama Banam

Separated from his peace-loving brother Rajaram for many years, Vicky has become a successful gangster in Kolkata. However, upon reuniting with his brother, he discovers that Rajaram's organic food business empire is in turmoil due to the schemes of his rival, GK. This Telugu action drama, starring Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, and Jagapathi Babu, boasts an IMDb rating of 5.3 and is available on Netflix.

Journey of Love 18+

"Akhil, a dropout from a polytechnic institute and a passionate supporter of the Communist party, falls deeply in love with Athira, the daughter of a prominent Left political leader in their region. Despite facing opposition from Athira's family, who are attempting to separate them, Akhil and Athira are resolute in their desire to be together. They decide to elope and wed, enlisting the help of Rajesh, who has experience with elopements." This Malayalam drama romance, featuring Naslen K.Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, Meenakshi, and others, has an IMDb rating of 7.5 and can be viewed on SonyLIV.

Kaala

"Kaala," starring Amit Jha, Trishaan, and Jitin Gulati, and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, is a new Hotstar Specials show. The series revolves around an Intelligence Bureau officer tasked with solving a case involving criminal masterminds, power, and revenge. It's a riveting cop-and-criminal chase in the Hindi action drama genre, with an IMDb rating of 7.3, available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mayapetika

"In Mayapetika," a mobile phone embarks on a captivating journey, passing through a series of hands, each unveiling intriguing life stories shaped and propelled by the device. Sometimes, it leads to incredible transformations, while at other times, it stirs unforeseen complications. This Telugu comedy drama, starring Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, Payal Rajput, and Rajath Raghav, offers a unique narrative and can be streamed on Aha.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" is a Kannada campus comedy film directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. The movie follows the hilarious misadventures of a lively group of young hostel mates. It takes viewers on an unpredictable journey brimming with laughter, chaos, and strong bonds of friendship. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, this Kannada action drama can be enjoyed on ZEE5.

Pappachan Olivilaanu

"Pappachan Olivilaanu" revolves around a wedding and the complications arising from the arrival of specific relatives and troublemakers determined to disrupt the celebration. The movie showcases uproarious performances from actors Hareesh Kanaran, Sudheer Karamana, Biju Sopanam, and Johny Antony. This Malayalam drama, boasting an IMDb rating of 8.8, is available on Saina Play.