IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform, Cast, and What to Expect

Curious about the next chapter in Derry’s dark story? After a spine-chilling premiere, IT: Welcome to Derry returns with episode 2, promising even more terrifying secrets from the haunted town of Derry, Maine. Based on Stephen King’s 1986 classic novel It, the series dives into the origins of Pennywise and the town’s cursed history.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, streaming platform, and what’s coming next in episode 2.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 OTT Release Date
The second episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, titled “The Thing in the Dark”, is scheduled for an early Halloween release. It will stream on HBO Max starting October 31, 2025, perfectly timed for horror fans to celebrate the spooky season.
For international viewers:
UK: The episode will be available in the early hours of November 1, 2025.
US TV Broadcast: The episode airs on HBO TV on November 2, 2025.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Release Time
HBO Max Streaming Time: October 31, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET
HBO TV Premiere: November 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET
UK Release Time: Early morning of November 1, 2025
Where To Watch IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Online
Fans in the United States can stream the latest episode on HBO Max, while viewers in the UK can catch it on Sky Max and NowTV, depending on regional rights.
For Indian audiences, IT: Welcome to Derry episodes are available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar.
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Plot & Expectations
Episode 1 of IT: Welcome to Derry set up the series’ eerie tone and chilling atmosphere. Now, episode 2 — “The Thing in the Dark” — delves deeper into the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown and the unsettling events that continue to haunt Derry.
Set in 1962, the prequel follows the aftermath of a theatre tragedy, as local police begin to investigate mysterious happenings. As the darkness spreads, the episode takes viewers through Derry’s underground tunnels and explores how fear begins to take hold of the townspeople.
Fans can expect:
More supernatural horror and psychological tension
Expanded character arcs and emotional depth
New links to Derry’s recurring cycle of evil
Glimpses into how Pennywise’s reign of terror begins
IT: Welcome To Derry Cast
The ensemble cast includes:
Taylour Paige
Jovan Adepo
James Remar
Chris Chalk
Stephen Rider
Mikkal Karim-Fidler
Clara Stack
Amanda Christine
Bill Skarsgård (reprising his iconic role as Pennywise)
According to IMDb, the official synopsis reads:
“In 1962, a couple with their son move to Derry, Maine, just as a young boy disappears. With their arrival, very bad things begin to happen in the town.”
IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 3 Release Date
The story continues with episode 3, titled “Now You See It,” set to premiere on November 9, 2025. It will maintain the show’s weekly release schedule on HBO Max and HBO.
If you enjoyed the haunting introduction in episode 1, episode 2 of IT: Welcome to Derry promises even deeper chills and shocking revelations. The slow-burning tension, period setting, and origins of Pennywise make this series a must-watch for Stephen King and horror fans alike.
Add IT: Welcome to Derry to your watchlist for a Halloween-perfect binge filled with mystery, dread, and masterful storytelling.
Also Read:
Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra): Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer, and Where to Watch
The Kardashians Season 7: India Release Date, Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer, and What to Expect