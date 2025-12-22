January 2026 Hindi OTT Releases: Full List Of Bollywood Films And Shows Streaming Online

The start of 2026 promises a packed digital entertainment calendar as major OTT platforms roll out some of their most ambitious Hindi releases yet. January will see a powerful mix of socially relevant dramas, large-scale historical stories, intense spy thrillers, romantic films and popular reality shows, making it one of the strongest OTT months in recent times.

From Netflix and Prime Video to Sony LIV, JioHotstar and ZEE5, here’s a detailed look at the most anticipated Bollywood OTT releases scheduled for January 2026.

Bollywood OTT Release Calendar For January 2026

Title Release Date Platform Haq January 2, 2026 Netflix MasterChef India (Hindi) Season 9 January 5, 2026 Sony LIV Freedom at Midnight Season 2 January 9, 2026 Sony LIV De De Pyaar De 2 January 9, 2026 Netflix Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16) January 9, 2026 JioHotstar Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web January 14, 2026 Netflix 120 Bahadur January 16, 2026 Prime Video Mastiii 4 January 16, 2026 ZEE5 Tere Ishk Mein January 23, 2026 Netflix Gustaakh Ishq January 23, 2026 JioHotstar Dhurandhar January 30, 2026 Netflix

Haq: Courtroom Drama Rooted In Social Justice

Streaming January 2 on Netflix

Haq opens the month with a hard-hitting legal narrative inspired by landmark cases around maintenance rights and gender equality. Yami Gautam Dhar portrays a woman forced into a legal battle after being abandoned by her influential husband, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film explores constitutional law, personal freedom and dignity, placing a deeply personal fight within a national legal debate.

MasterChef India Hindi Season 9 Brings Back Original Judges

Streaming January 5 on Sony LIV

The iconic cooking reality show returns with a renewed focus on Indian heritage. Season 9 celebrates regional cuisines and personal food stories while reuniting judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur. The new season blends nostalgia with competitive intensity, spotlighting India’s culinary diversity.

Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Explores Post-Independence Chaos

Streaming January 9 on Sony LIV

The historical series continues its exploration of India’s freedom movement by shifting focus to the turbulent aftermath of independence. Season 2 highlights political negotiations, refugee displacement and the emotional cost of Partition, combining documented history with personal human stories.

De De Pyaar De 2 Tackles Age-Gap Relationships With Comedy

Streaming January 9 on Netflix

The sequel moves the spotlight to Ayesha’s family as Ashish attempts to win their approval. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan lead this comedy that addresses generational hypocrisy, modern relationships and social acceptance with humour and chaos.

Splitsvilla X6 Season 16 Adds A Money Vs Love Twist

Streaming January 9 on JioHotstar

MTV’s dating reality show returns with a fresh format that forces contestants to choose between emotional connections and financial rewards. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the season introduces a casino-inspired gameplay that reshapes traditional relationship dynamics.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Dives Into Airport Crime Networks

Streaming January 14 on Netflix

Set within the high-security environment of an international airport, this crime thriller follows a customs officer battling organised smuggling operations. Emraan Hashmi leads the series, which unfolds across multiple countries and examines corruption, surveillance and covert enforcement.

120 Bahadur Chronicles: A Legendary War Chapter

Streaming January 16 on Prime Video

This large-scale war drama revisits the heroic stand of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, leading a severely outnumbered battalion in extreme conditions, highlighting sacrifice and military courage.

Mastiii 4 Returns With Role Reversals And Marital Chaos

Streaming January 16 on ZEE5

The adult comedy franchise returns with a twist that flips the usual formula. As the male leads chase freedom, their spouses take control, resulting in comic misunderstandings and relationship upheavals. The film reunites Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

Tere Ishk Mein: A Dark Romance Of Obsession And Redemption

Streaming January 23 on Netflix

Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, this emotionally intense film examines love shaped by trauma, ambition and guilt. Spanning Delhi and Leh, the story evolves into a tale of personal reckoning set against national duty and sacrifice.

Gustaakh Ishq Explores Poetry, Love And Moral Conflict

Streaming January 23 on JioHotstar

Set in late-1990s North India, this lyrical drama follows a struggling poet attempting to save his family’s legacy. Featuring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, the film blends romance with ethical dilemmas rooted in art and commerce.

Dhurandhar Closes January With A High-Stakes Spy Saga

Streaming January 30 on Netflix

The month concludes with a gritty espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. The story follows a covert intelligence operation deep inside hostile territory, exploring identity, loyalty and the psychological cost of undercover warfare.

January 2026 sets a high benchmark for Hindi OTT content, offering a rare combination of scale, substance and star power. With strong storytelling across genres, the month is poised to keep digital audiences deeply engaged from start to finish.

