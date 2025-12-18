Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025): New South Indian Movies and Series to Watch Online

The third week of December 2025 brings a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases across platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and ETV Win. This week’s streaming calendar features a mix of socially driven dramas, crime thrillers, romantic stories and genre-bending series from the South Indian film industries.

Key highlights include Nivin Pauly’s OTT debut in the Malayalam series Pharma, Mammootty’s investigative thriller Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, the Telugu sci-fi thriller Nayanam, and the romantic fantasy series Heartily Battery.

Whether you’re interested in grounded social narratives, suspense-driven thrillers or emotional love stories, here’s a complete guide to the latest South Indian OTT releases this week.

New South OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Heartily Battery Tamil ZEE5 Dec 16 Romance / Fantasy Raju Weds Rambai Telugu ETV Win Dec 18 Romantic Drama Pharma Malayalam JioHotstar Dec 19 Social Drama Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse Malayalam ZEE5 Dec 19 Crime Thriller Nayanam Telugu ZEE5 Dec 19 Sci-Fi Thriller Premante Telugu Netflix Dec 19 Relationship Drama Divya Drushti Telugu Sun NXT Dec 19 Horror Thriller

New Malayalam

Pharma

Release Date: December 19

Streaming Platform:JioHotstar

Genre: Social Drama

In his first Malayalam web series, Nivin Pauly plays KP Vinod, a medical representative navigating the ruthless world of pharmaceutical sales. What begins as a struggle for professional survival soon turns into a moral battle when Vinod uncovers unethical practices within the industry and chooses to challenge powerful corporate interests.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Release Date: December 19

Streaming Platform:ZEE5

Genre: Crime Thriller

Mammootty headlines this investigative thriller as a detective whose seemingly simple task of returning a lost purse leads him into a disturbing criminal web. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his Malayalam directorial debut, the film gradually unfolds into a darker mystery involving dangerous secrets and hidden crimes.

New Tamil OTT Releases

Heartily Battery





Release Date: December 16

Streaming Platform:ZEE5

Genre: Romance / Fantasy

This Tamil web series blends romance with light fantasy elements. The story follows Sofia, a rational science enthusiast who believes love can be explained logically. Her worldview is challenged when she meets a comic artist who believes deeply in traditional romance, setting the stage for an unconventional love story.

New Telugu OTT Releases

Raju Weds Rambai

Release Date: December 18

Streaming Platform:ETV Win

Genre: Romantic Drama

Inspired by real events from Telangana, the film narrates the love story of Raju, a local musician, and Rambai, a college student. Their relationship faces strong opposition when Rambai’s father insists she marry a government employee, forcing the couple to fight societal expectations.

Nayanam





Release Date: December 19

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller

Varun Sandesh makes his OTT debut as Dr Nayan, an ophthalmologist offering free eye check-ups to the needy. Beneath his benevolent exterior lies a disturbing truth, as he uses technology to invade his patients’ privacy, leading to dangerous consequences when his experiments spiral out of control.

Premante

Release Date: December 19

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Genre: Relationship Drama

Starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, this Telugu drama explores a marriage that begins to fracture when suspicion creeps into an otherwise stable relationship. As secrets emerge, the film examines trust, communication and emotional distance. The film will also stream in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Divya Drushti

Release Date: December 19

Streaming Platform:Sun NXT

Genre: Horror Thriller

For fans of supernatural suspense, Divya Drushti centres on two sisters gifted with the ability to foresee future events. Their extraordinary power becomes a curse as dark forces close in, pushing the story into chilling and unpredictable territory.

Editor’s Picks – Top South Indian OTT Releases This Week

Pharma (JioHotstar)

A compelling social drama highlighting ethical dilemmas in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (ZEE5)

Mammootty delivers a gripping performance in this slow-burning investigative thriller.

Nayanam (ZEE5)

A genre-bending Telugu series that blends science, suspense and psychological drama.

The third week of December 2025 offers a strong mix of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases, ranging from socially conscious dramas and crime thrillers to romance-driven narratives and horror stories. With fresh content arriving across multiple platforms, South Indian cinema fans have plenty of new titles to add to their watchlists this week.

