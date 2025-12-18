Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025): New South Indian Movies and Series to Watch Online

The third week of December 2025 brings a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases across platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and ETV Win. This week’s streaming calendar features a mix of socially driven dramas, crime thrillers, romantic stories and genre-bending series from the South Indian film industries.
Key highlights include Nivin Pauly’s OTT debut in the Malayalam series Pharma, Mammootty’s investigative thriller Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, the Telugu sci-fi thriller Nayanam, and the romantic fantasy series Heartily Battery.
Whether you’re interested in grounded social narratives, suspense-driven thrillers or emotional love stories, here’s a complete guide to the latest South Indian OTT releases this week.
New South OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Heartily Battery
|Tamil
|ZEE5
|Dec 16
|Romance / Fantasy
|Raju Weds Rambai
|Telugu
|ETV Win
|Dec 18
|Romantic Drama
|Pharma
|Malayalam
|JioHotstar
|Dec 19
|Social Drama
|Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
|Malayalam
|ZEE5
|Dec 19
|Crime Thriller
|Nayanam
|Telugu
|ZEE5
|Dec 19
|Sci-Fi Thriller
|Premante
|Telugu
|Netflix
|Dec 19
|Relationship Drama
|Divya Drushti
|Telugu
|Sun NXT
|Dec 19
|Horror Thriller
New Malayalam
Pharma
Release Date: December 19
Streaming Platform:JioHotstar
Genre: Social Drama
In his first Malayalam web series, Nivin Pauly plays KP Vinod, a medical representative navigating the ruthless world of pharmaceutical sales. What begins as a struggle for professional survival soon turns into a moral battle when Vinod uncovers unethical practices within the industry and chooses to challenge powerful corporate interests.
Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse
Release Date: December 19
Streaming Platform:ZEE5
Genre: Crime Thriller
Mammootty headlines this investigative thriller as a detective whose seemingly simple task of returning a lost purse leads him into a disturbing criminal web. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his Malayalam directorial debut, the film gradually unfolds into a darker mystery involving dangerous secrets and hidden crimes.
New Tamil OTT Releases
Heartily Battery
Release Date: December 16
Streaming Platform:ZEE5
Genre: Romance / Fantasy
This Tamil web series blends romance with light fantasy elements. The story follows Sofia, a rational science enthusiast who believes love can be explained logically. Her worldview is challenged when she meets a comic artist who believes deeply in traditional romance, setting the stage for an unconventional love story.
New Telugu OTT Releases
Raju Weds Rambai
Release Date: December 18
Streaming Platform:ETV Win
Genre: Romantic Drama
Inspired by real events from Telangana, the film narrates the love story of Raju, a local musician, and Rambai, a college student. Their relationship faces strong opposition when Rambai’s father insists she marry a government employee, forcing the couple to fight societal expectations.
Nayanam
Release Date: December 19
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller
Varun Sandesh makes his OTT debut as Dr Nayan, an ophthalmologist offering free eye check-ups to the needy. Beneath his benevolent exterior lies a disturbing truth, as he uses technology to invade his patients’ privacy, leading to dangerous consequences when his experiments spiral out of control.
Premante
Release Date: December 19
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Genre: Relationship Drama
Starring Priyadarshi and Anandhi, this Telugu drama explores a marriage that begins to fracture when suspicion creeps into an otherwise stable relationship. As secrets emerge, the film examines trust, communication and emotional distance. The film will also stream in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Divya Drushti
Release Date: December 19
Streaming Platform:Sun NXT
Genre: Horror Thriller
For fans of supernatural suspense, Divya Drushti centres on two sisters gifted with the ability to foresee future events. Their extraordinary power becomes a curse as dark forces close in, pushing the story into chilling and unpredictable territory.
Editor’s Picks – Top South Indian OTT Releases This Week
Pharma (JioHotstar)
A compelling social drama highlighting ethical dilemmas in the pharmaceutical industry.
Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse (ZEE5)
Mammootty delivers a gripping performance in this slow-burning investigative thriller.
Nayanam (ZEE5)
A genre-bending Telugu series that blends science, suspense and psychological drama.
The third week of December 2025 offers a strong mix of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases, ranging from socially conscious dramas and crime thrillers to romance-driven narratives and horror stories. With fresh content arriving across multiple platforms, South Indian cinema fans have plenty of new titles to add to their watchlists this week.
