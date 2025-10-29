JioHotstar November 2025 Releases: From The Fantastic Four: First Steps to Jurassic World Rebirth

JioHotstar, is gearing up for a blockbuster November 2025. The streaming platform is bringing an impressive mix of Hollywood theatrical hits, mystery thrillers, and returning fan-favorite shows — all dropping throughout the month. From Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the highly anticipated Jurassic World Rebirth, here’s a complete look at the upcoming releases and their details.

A Power-Packed Month for JioHotstar Subscribers

This November, JioHotstar’s lineup features global blockbusters making their digital debut, alongside high-profile original shows and returning series.

Full List of JioHotstar November 2025 Releases

Title Release Date Type Cast / Details The Fantastic Four: First Steps November 5 Film Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, Ralph Ineson All’s Fair November 5 Series Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close All Her Fault November 7 Series Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning Jurassic World Rebirth November 14 Film Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein Landman Season 2 November 17 Series Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, Mark Collie, James Jordon, Andy Garcia, Sam Elliott

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – A New Era for Marvel’s Iconic Heroes

Release Date: November 5, 2025

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps — the second reboot of the legendary superhero team — is making its digital debut on JioHotstar. Released in theatres earlier this year, the film grossed over $521 million globally. Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film reintroduces Marvel’s First Family with a grounded yet spectacular origin story that sets up the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2. All’s Fair – Kim Kardashian’s Bold Return to Acting

Release Date: November 5, 2025

Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair lands on JioHotstar just a day after its U.S. premiere. Starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, the series follows a group of elite female lawyers who quit their corporate jobs to form their own firm. Together, they navigate the world of high-profile divorces, media scandals, and power dynamics in Los Angeles’ most elite circles.

3. All Her Fault – A Gripping Mystery Thriller

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Based on the bestselling novel, All Her Fault stars Sarah Snook (Succession) and Dakota Fanning in a tense, emotionally charged mystery. The story follows a mother whose young son vanishes without a trace, launching a desperate search that uncovers shocking secrets. The series, originally from Peacock, will be available in India through JioHotstar

4. Jurassic World Rebirth – Dinosaurs Return with a Vengeance

Release Date: November 14, 2025

The Jurassic Park saga continues with Jurassic World Rebirth, a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). The film roared to $868 million worldwide during its theatrical run earlier this year. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the story introduces a new chapter in the franchise as humanity faces the full consequences of a world cohabiting with dinosaurs. Expect breathtaking action, emotional storytelling, and state-of-the-art visual effects.

5. Landman Season 2 – High-Stakes Drama Returns

Release Date: November 17, 2025

Billy Bob Thornton’s critically acclaimed series Landman returns for Season 2 on JioHotstar. Following the death of oil tycoon Monty Miller in Season 1, Tommy Norris (Thornton) finds himself pulled deeper into a dangerous web of corporate conflict, greed, and survival in the Texan oil industry. The new season features returning stars Demi Moore, Ali Larter, and Michelle Randolph, joined by Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott.

With such a diverse and high-quality roster, JioHotstar’s November 2025 releases reaffirm its position as one of India’s leading OTT platforms for international entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel superheroes, gripping mysteries, or character-driven dramas, this month’s lineup guarantees something for everyone. Make sure to catch these new titles as they drop, only on JioHotstar.

Also Read:

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in November 2025: Full List of Releases